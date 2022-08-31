Miranda Lambert in bikinis and pigtails says ‘Take me back Texas’

Miranda Lambert spent some time reminiscing about her summer travels while throwing it back to her Texas adventures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/Admedia

Miranda Lambert was having a blast with friends and family as she reminisced about her jaunt to her home state of Texas earlier this summer.

The country singer, 38, got in touch with her roots as she sported braided pigtails, bikinis, trucker hats, and cowgirl hats during her time away from her predominately Las Vegas-based tour, where she is currently enjoying a residency at Planet Hollywood.

The ex-wife of fellow country crooner Blake Shelton, who is now married to Gwen Stefani, was all smiles during her vacation, which she enjoyed alongside her current husband of three years, Brendan McLoughlin.

Taking to her Instagram page for a slew of new posts, Miranda got her Texas glow on as she kicked back and sipped canned beer with her clan.

In one snap posted directly to her social media page, Miranda smiled as she wore a paisley bikini and a trucker hat that let her pigtails show while lounging belly-down on top of a boat, her cohorts surrounding her in their respective swimwear.

Miranda tapped into her neon vibes in another snap as she rocked a bright yellow two-piece with a plunging neckline.

For her Instagram Stories, the singer gave some closer views of her bathing suit choices, smiling in one shot with two pals while showing off her curves in a revealing bikini top and a Dallas-emblazoned cap on her head.

In another story capture, Miranda practically sparkled while taking a selfie as she sported a red bikini top with a low-cut design, this time tossing on a cowgirl hat atop her braided pigtails while adding that it was a “vintage hat find.”

Though the star certainly knows how to keep her fans interested with her rare swimsuit shots, Miranda has proven that she doesn’t need to bare her skin to intrigue the populace.

Miranda Lambert sizzles in a braless minidress for awards show

Back in April, Miranda got temps soaring when she showed up at the CMT Awards wearing a stunning, sparkly minidress.

The singer chose a dark blue color for her outfit choice, showing off a little skin as she went without an undershirt or bra for the plunging look.

With a twisted design that wrapped around her middle to highlight her curves even more, Miranda sizzled as she posed in the glittery number next to her dapper-looking husband. He wore a velvet tuxedo jacket for the event.

About a month later, Miranda brought her A-game to the BBMAs in another flirty outfit.

Miranda Lambert goes braless in a pantsuit

Miranda picked the perfect attire to highlight her physique for her arrival at the Billboard Music Awards this year.

Rocking a svelte pantsuit, Miranda let her upper half do most of the talking as she once again went braless for the outing.

Miranda kept her overall look simple, donning the blue-hued suit on its own with no other clothing on and only delicate touches of jewelry added to lift the garment with a little more color.