Miranda Lambert reacted to her four Grammy Award nominations. Pic credited: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Miranda Lambert, in her cowboy get-up, expressed her honor at being nominated for four Grammy Awards.

The 2023 Grammy nominations were announced on November 15, 2022, ahead of the February 5, 2023, ceremony, where the winners will be announced. Lambert made a very impressive showing for the nominations.

The 39-year-old country singer was nominated for four different awards in the country genre. Her 2022 album, Palomino, was nominated for Best Country Album, while her single, If I Was a Cowboy, was nominated for Best Country Song.

She also nabbed nominations for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Duo/Group Performance with her songs In His Arms and Outrunnin’ Your Memory with Luke Combs.

Lambert responded to the news with a photo of her in her cowboy gear. She wore a black cowboy hat and a jean jacket with fringes on it.

Her long blond hair poured out from underneath her hat and cascaded down her shoulders. She touched one hand to the rim of her hat while smiling slightly at the camera.

Miranda Lambert responded to Grammy nominations

Lambert paired the photo with a caption sharing her thoughts and feelings on the four prestigious nominations. She started by indicating how “honored” she was to be nominated along with some of her best friends in the industry.

She also expressed excitement for the big night when the Grammys take place to celebrate country music. Lambert also extended her congratulations to all the other nominees.

Lambert also took the time to tag a couple of special folks in her post who helped her get those nominations. She tagged her Palomino producers, Luke Dick and Jon Randall, as well as duo partner, Combs.

These four Grammy nominations will be added to the roughly two dozen other Grammy nominations she has received since 2007. From her many nominations, she has brought home three Grammy wins.

Lambert has been progressing in her career in country singing since 2003 and has grown to become one of the most influential country artists over the years. Despite her long career, she still manages to produce new and unique music for fans.

She first did this in 2021 by teaming up with Randall and Jack Ingram for her album The Marfa Tapes. For Palomino, she teamed up with Randall and Dicks to once more create music that was a vast departure from her typical style.

Lambert recently launched the home goods line Wanda June Home

In addition to her busy career, Lambert has partnered with Walmart to launch a home goods line. The line is called Wanda June Home and was inspired by Lambert’s grandmother Wanda Louise Coker and mother, Beverly June Lambert.

The line consists of pillows, drinkware, silverware, baking utensils, rugs, and placemats. Recently, for the holidays, she debuted a lot of “sassy” holiday-themed décor, as well.

She has promoted her home goods line on Instagram, where she shows how the lovely pieces come together for home decorating. Lambert sometimes has her dogs join her for the photoshoots, and their happy or sleepy faces show her line has their approval.

While speaking to People, Lambert explained that her line was inspired by memories. She stated, “A lot of my most fond memories have been around the table and in cozy spaces. We wanted the whole thing to be a little bit collectible, something you could pass down — because my mom and I both have pieces of my grandmother’s china, tablecloths and tablewares and things that really mean something that our grandmothers had.”

The pieces in her collection aren’t just meant to last the holiday season but to last the holidays for years to come across many generations. The pieces are contemporary but with a flare of vintage to them to fit any holiday setting.

Her home goods line offers cute and useful products that also pay tribute to her family memories and traditions.