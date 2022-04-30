Miranda Lambert highlights cowgirl side in tight jeans

Miranda Lambert smiling at the 54th Annual ACM Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Miranda Lambert is stunning in tight jeans and with major cowgirl energy as she continues to promote her new album. The 38-year-old country singer is filling her Instagram with promos for her latest Palomino album, and the photos are stunning fans.

Miranda, who has also landed herself a Las Vegas Residency as she joins fellow country singer Carrie Underwood in Sin City, updated her account ahead of the weekend and for her 4 million+ followers.

Miranda Lambert goes full cowgirl in tight jeans

The album cover showed Miranda on a desert road and amid wilderness and cacti.

The Grammy winner posed confidently and in tight jeans with a statement gold belt, also shouting out her country edge in a metallic and shimmery pink jacket with fringe. Wearing the jacket open, the Wildcard hitmaker also sported a white tee and necklace, plus a felt dark hat.

Showing off her figure, the blonde returned in a second image with a swipe right, here showing the 15-song tracklist and brandishing a cowboy hat as she peeped her toned arms and tattoos in a tank top

The post has now topped 34,000 likes.

Taking to her caption, the ex of Blake Shelton wrote: “My new album ‘Palomino’ is out now. You’ll visit 36 different places as you travel through this record. You’ll meet tons of characters like Katie with a K and the trucker Dwayne. You’ll get acquainted with old friends, like Geraldene and visit places we’ve already been together like Waxahachie. Enjoy the trip y’all.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The country looks have been going steady for Miranda, who held her cowboy hat while in a gorgeous floral-print sundress back on April 15. Wearing cowboy booties, she wrote: “Have a happy healthy Easter weekend ya’ll!” also tagging her clothing brand Idyllwind.

Miranda Lambert sent Carrie Underwood a motorcycle

Miranda might appear to be a rival to Cry Pretty singer Carrie Underwood, but she’s actually gifted the CALIA founder with something special. Back in 2014, she gave Carrie a motorcycle, telling Good Morning America:

“She was wanting a motorcycle and I wanted to get her something for all the work she’s put in, singing on the record, doing the performances,” adding: “I was like, ‘OK, you’ve got to learn how to drive this thing. Don’t blame it on me! She’s been practicing, so I can’t wait. She’s gonna look hot on that thing.”