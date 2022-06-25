Miranda Lambert goes tight in fringe for weekend welcome

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Miranda Lambert is shaking it in tight jeans and fringe for a massive weekend welcome.

The 38-year-old country singer this weekend ditched her miniskirts and fishnets for some good old-fashioned jeans, appearing via her Idyllwind clothing brand’s Instagram and going video mode to encourage a little shopping.

Miranda Lambert goes fully country in jeans and fringe

Posting for its 300,000+ followers, Idyllwind showed off its CEO and her big weekend energy with a boomerang – Miranda was shaking her body from side to side while just about peeping her face.

Wearing tight blue jeans, plus a tan leather jacket with a fringe back and sleeve trim, the Wildcard singer kept it light as she shimmied amid brick walls and floral wallpapers, also showing off her hourglass figure and rocking her blond locks down.

A caption tagged the Grammy winner in Nashville, TN, reading:

“Shakin things up into the weekend.”

Hashtags included #countrygirl, #cowboyboots, plus the ex to Blake Shelton’s name. Miranda’s clothing range is definitely country girl, offering floral sundresses, jeans and denim jackets, buckled belts, plus a huge array of cowboy boots and cowboy hats.

Miranda Lambert reveals inspiration behind Idyllwind brand name

There’s a meaning to Idyllwind, and it’s unique.

“I had started riding horses at the age of 30,” Miranda told Page Six Style. “I had never ridden a horse before in my life — it was fun and a bit scary at the same time. When thinking about naming the brand and what this clothing line meant to me, it was all about taking risks, being brave and trying something new, and that was represented in my life on horseback at the time, so the name Idyllwind seemed perfect.”

The singer continued to explain that “Idyllwind is an extension of me, who I am, and my music. It has a vintage Western vibe with an edge; it definitely reflects my personal style. It is inspired by what I enjoy doing, what I do when I am on my off time. I am usually in a T-shirt and cutoffs wearing some cute boots.”

Earlier this month, Miranda stunned fans in a pink fringe miniskirt, tight top, buckled belt, and cowboy boots as she injected major lavender vibes into a country-ready outfit. “Shop The Look…,” a caption read.

Also running successful clothing lines are fellow country singers Carrie Underwood and Jessie James Decker. American Idol winner Carrie follows Miranda’s Instagram, as do fashion mogul Jessica Simpson, actress Reese Witherspoon, and model Kate Upton.