Miranda Lambert flaunts cowgirl style in weekend sundress

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Miranda Lambert is stunning over Memorial Day weekend as she rocks a figure-hugging sundress and cowboy boots. The country singer and clothing designer was in full promo mode as she was featured on her Idyllwind brand’s Instagram on May 28, thrilling the label’s 300,000+ followers and wishing everyone a great holiday weekend.

Going full country in her white boots and posing by a vintage car, the Wildcard hitmaker sizzled with her curvy hips and real girl energy, likely making healthy profits as a result.

Miranda Lambert stuns in cowgirl look by a car

All Southern Belle vibes as she was photographed by a green vehicle and backed by lawns and trees, Miranda showcased her hourglass figure in a gorgeous and knee-grazing blue dress covered in white prints.

The sleeveless number, boasting Miranda’s beloved fringe accents, flashed the Grammy winner’s toned legs as she accessorized her look via her white boots, but the finish was low-key as she posed with one hand to her waist.

Shooting the camera a smoldering stare, the ex to Blake Shelton let her brand do the talking via a caption reading:

“Happy Memorial Day Weekend Ya’ll!”

Miranda doesn’t just send out generic greetings to the U.S. military. It’s boots on the ground for the blonde, who made 2021 headlines for marking Veteran’s Day with a heart of gold. Last year, she announced that her MuttNation Foundation would be donating $20,000 to help retired service animals, writing:

“I’ve always known that service dogs are extraordinary animals, and when I heard Lucca’s story I knew @MuttNation had to get involved. Lucca was honored at the Cowgirl Hall of Fame @cowgirlmuseum the same day I was a few weeks ago.”

Miranda Lambert thanks U.S. veterans

“She was trained to detect explosives and was deployed twice to Iraq and once to Afghanistan. In her over 400 missions, no human fatalities occurred (swipe to hear her full story and make sure you have a box of tissues 😭💗), Miranda added. After confirming the generous $20,000 donation, Miranda closed: “Happy Veterans Day and thank you to all of the heroic military men, women and pups who keep us safe.”

Lambert is currently married to former NYPD Officer Brendan McLoughlin. The two tied the knot in 2019. The singer was married to The Voice coach Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015. Shelton is currently loved up with No Doubt singer and fellow The Voice judge, Gwen Stefani.