Miranda Lambert enjoys barefoot swing in Daisy Dukes

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Miranda Lambert is enjoying the fresh air and swinging around while flaunting her fabulous legs.

The 38-year-old country singer has been making major headlines in July for going off the grid and traveling around in her Airstream – after hitting up Wyoming and Utah, the blonde offered up yet more country action on her Instagram last week, also showing off her sense of fun.

Posting for her 4.6 million followers and via her stories, Miranda shared footage of herself getting in a little cardio, and her “Hot dang” tank top said it all.

Going unfussy in a tiny pair of frayed denim shorts, the Wildcard singer stunned in the sun as the camera also took in a lawn setting and blue skies – the ex to Blake Shelton also wore a skintight white tank with “Hot dang” written across the front, plus a cute red bow in her hair.

Smiling as she delivered a carefree vibe, the Idyllwind founder wrote: “Just a swaangin’ @idyllwind.”

Idyllwind is Miranda’s popular and country-infused clothing line.

Miranda has many strings to her bow. Alongside her music, the star runs her apparel label, plus a Tex-Mex cantina restaurant in Nashville, TN. She’s also just launched her Wanda June homeware line.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Miranda Lambert says she’s in a ‘great place

In a recent People feature, and as she fronted the magazine last month, Miranda reflected on how things are going.

“Finding happiness and being at peace with yourself, it’s a long journey, but I’ve really gotten to a great place,” she said. “My manager’s been good about asking me to ‘sit in my life.’ Country music is a huge part of my life, but it’s not fully who I am.”

“When I turned 30, I started to take life in a new direction and really start to understand myself a little better,” she added, then touching on her marriage to former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin.

Miranda Lambert happier than ever with former cop husband

Lambert has put her failed marriage to The Voice judge Blake Shelton behind her and is now rock-solid with 2019-married hubby Brendan. “When you get broken down pretty good, you look at the mirror and you go, ‘I have to spend some time with me, learn who I am and what I want.’ I got to a really good place with myself. Then I met my husband,” she continued.

Miranda is, in addition to her career ventures, also a massive animal rights advocate and continues to support local adoption shelters.