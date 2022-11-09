Miranda Lambert celebrates a big country night with her husband in tow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Miranda Lambert showed off her playful side in a recent share also featuring her husband. Miranda was on hand for the BMI Awards where she dressed to impress alongside other big names in country music.

The Velvet Rodeo performer joined other country stars at the award show in Nashville, where Toby Keith received big honors as the BMI Icon.

Before the awards ceremony, Miranda and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, grabbed a drink using stemless wine glasses from her glassware company, Wanda June.

The drinking experience offered Miranda the perfect time to show off her product and bust a move with her man.

In a short but sweet clip shared on social media, Miranda and Brendan danced to her song Actin’ Up. Both smiled and kept a drink in hand for the impromptu performance.

Miranda looked gorgeous in a green and black chiffon dress.

Miranda Lambert stuns at BMI Awards with husband

Miranda’s dress featured a beautiful green bodice and a thigh-skimming skirt with two fashionable pockets.

She paired the dress with a sharp black blazer, adding an element of sophistication to her look. Miranda’s signature blonde tresses were parted down the center with loose waves. Her makeup was on point, with glittery green eyeliner matching her dress and bringing out the color in her bright blue eyes.

Meanwhile, Miranda’s husband looked dapper in a dark-colored suit, complete with a black tie. She was also sure to tag the team of stylists and makeup artists who helped get her red carpet ready.

Miranda’s caption read, “Actin up tonight at the @bmi awards with @brendanjmcloughlin (thanks to preshow @red55winery in our @wandajunehome glasses.”

As it turns out, Miranda’s song, Actin’ Up, has influenced more than just a dance.

Miranda Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo

Last month, Miranda revealed that her fragrance, Velvet Rodeo, was inspired by the song. Velvet Rodeo was also the name chosen for Miranda’s successful Las Vegas residency

The singer promoted her fragrance from a stage in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater. Miranda rocked a black pantsuit covered in flowers as she squeezed an atomizer and gave herself a spritz.

She encouraged fans to purchase the fragrance in the caption, which read, “Velvet Rodeo Eau de Parfum is inspired by my song ‘Actin’ Up.’ It was created for all you strong-spirited, take no prisoners, queen of hearts. Saddle up and go get em girls.”

The Eau de parfum is quite affordable at $59.50 per bottle, and fans can purchase it on the Idyllwind site.