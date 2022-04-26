Miranda Lambert all cowgirl in unbuttoned shirt

Miranda Lambert is smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Miranda Lambert is showing off her cowgirl energy and reminding fans that she’s still a country girl beneath the glittering career and millions. The Grammy-winning singer is fresh from a stunning Instagram photo complete with a plaid shirt and cowboy hat look, and fans are rushing to hit the like button.



Posting for her 4.4 million followers on Monday, the blonde gave a nod to her upcoming album, also rocking a custom-made look that was a true cowgirl.

Miranda Lambert stuns in cowgirl look

Miranda’s photo showed her outdoors and backed by stacked rocks as she tipped her black cowboy hat – she didn’t even show her face.

The ex to Blake Shelton, now happily married to former police officer Brendan McLoughlin, stunned while gazing downward and wearing a black, gray, and white shirt. She went a little unbuttoned for good measure, also drawing attention to her neckline via a silver necklace.

Lambert ensured fans saw her signature arm tattoos, with the low-key snap pumping fans up via a caption.

“Tippin’ my hat to Palomino release week. Y’all ready? #Palomino #ActinUp,” she wrote.

The album will be the first since Miranda’s 2019 release, Wildcard. In a statement, the singer confirmed the build-up to her new EP has been one of her career’s biggest highlights.

Miranda Lambert’s new album is a career highlight

“The making of this record has been one of the most fun and creative experiences of my career,” she said. “Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby and I went out to my farm in Tennessee in 2020 and started writing songs. We figured while we have time, let’s go out to the country and see what happens. The first one we wrote was Tourist and that set us on a path to create something with a bit of a theme”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Mentioning the pandemic, she continued, “Since we couldn’t travel at the time, we decided to go on a journey through songs. I hope y’all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories.”

Elsewhere, Lambert has been making headlines for continuing to promote her popular Idyllwind clothing collection. On April 15, she posed in a printed sundress, denim jacket, and cute cowboy booties to wish fans a “happy healthy Easter” while name-dropping her label. Also running clothing lines are country singers Carrie Underwood via her CALIA brand, plus Jessie James Decker via her Kittenish company.