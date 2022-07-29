Miranda Lambert all cowgirl in thigh-skimming minidress

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Miranda Lambert is sending out major cowgirl energy as she stuns in a minidress and boots.

The 38-year-old country singer delighted her 4.6 million Instagram followers this week, sharing a leggy stage shot and reminding fans that her Idyllwind clothing brand retails the best cowboy boots around.

Posting on Thursday, Miranda updated from Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys, pumping up a crowd from a brightly-lit stage and showing off her shapely legs in a colorful look.

The Wildcard hitmaker was mic-in-hand as she threw one arm up, also modeling a magenta and figure-hugging minidress with colorful print detailing – she paired her dress with yellow cowboy boots rising to her calves.

All smiles with her long blonde locks down, Miranda afforded a low-key glam finish, writing:

“We’re refreshed and ready to go after our road trip. Excited to be back at it and see y’all this weekend! Boots by @idyllwind 💛 Get em at the link in my bio.”

Miranda had made June headlines for revealing she’d be going off the grid over the month of July, although she hasn’t entirely been offline – her Instagram has shown her Airstream road trip with husband Brendan McLoughlin and friends, with locations visited including Utah and Wyoming.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Miranda Lambert knows good cowboy boots

Miranda has opened up on Idyllwind brand, one that doesn’t get a massive amount of press, but it’s popular.

Speaking to Cowgirl in 2019, the ex to Blake Shelton revealed: “The fall line has some beautiful deep colors and some southwest flair. And the coziest sweaters! We also have some bad*ss boots I can’t wait for y’all to see. We added a performance boot line for girls like me that get them pretty messy when hanging with the animals and riding horses. But the more fashion-driven styles are wearable all day and all night.”

Again mentioning her footwear, the blonde added: “I think we have something for everyone in this line. I’m also a boot lover. The boots are so comfortable. I can’t get enough!”

Miranda Lambert stuns in bikini on summer road trip

Earlier this month, Miranda shared photos from her summer travels. Hitting up Strawberry Bay in Utah, the star posed in an orange bikini top and hot pink shorts, also wearing her hair in pigtails as she enjoyed time with friends.

Stunning the camera with no makeup on, Miranda wrote: “Strawberry Bay Utah, thanks for the memories!”

Miranda’s Instagram is followed by celebrities, including singer Carrie Underwood and fashion designer Jessica Simpson.