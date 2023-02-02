Miranda Kerr looked stunning in a throwback black and white photo shared on social media this week.

The Victoria’s Secret model wore a short striped silk robe that was loosely tied, plunging at the front and showing off her curves.

She wore a pair of heeled pumps and gazed into the distance as she applied her own lipgloss, her brown hair artfully touselled.

In the throwback, Miranda was backstage at one of the infamous Victoria’s Secret fashion shows. In the background of the shot, we can see makeup chairs, hairstylists, and a VS-branded tote bag.

The photo was shared by the esteemed photographer Russell James and reshared by Miranda herself. Russell wrote underneath the image, “Possibly my first ever sighting of @mirandakerr when she was just about to storm the industry.”

Miranda and her angelic looks rose to fame in 2007, meaning she is likely around 24 years old in the photo, as she’s now 39.

Pic credit: @mirandakerr/Instagram

Miranda Kerr wins award at American Australian Awards

This week, Miranda was honored with an award for Excellence in the Arts by the American Australian Association, which aims to strengthen the relationship between Australia and the US.

Miranda looked gorgeous as she walked the red carpet wearing a strapless white ruched dress by Alex Perry and holding the hand of her husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

She was even presented with the award by Katy Perry, who is now engaged to her ex-husband Orlando Bloom. However, the pair seem to get along great, with Miranda thanking Katy in a post she shared after the event.

Miranda wrote, “Such an honor to be recognized by the @_aaausa for excellence in the arts. Last night’s @gdayusa event was so much fun celebrating the strong partnership between the US and Australia. A huge congratulations to my fellow honourees @thekidlaroi and Sam Worthington. And a big thank you to @katyperry for her kind and heartfelt words 🇦🇺❤️🥰.”

Katy Perry loves Miranda Kerr’s Kora Organics

It seems the love between Miranda and Katy is mutual, as the Firework singer reciprocated some sweet sentiments on social media following the event.

She even revealed she’s a fan of Miranda’s clean skincare line, Kora Organics.

Katy wore a gold bralette with a matching A-line skirt to present the award and shared photos of her shiny look afterward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) She wrote in a caption, “I loved celebrating my fav 🇦🇺Aussie Aussie Aussie 🇦🇺 (oi oi oi!) & sister from another mister 😂 @mirandakerr the other night @gdayusa Art’s Gala. congrats on the honor, I love our modern family & I love @koraorganics Turmeric Glow Moisturizer so much I dressed like it ✨.”

We love seeing this pair of queens supporting each other!