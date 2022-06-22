Miranda Kerr shows off thin pins in a red minidress for Vogue x Snapchat exhibition

Miranda Kerr showed off her toned legs in a red minidress at the Vogue x Snapchat exhibition. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/AdMedia

Miranda Kerr showed off her long, lean legs in a daring, red minidress at the Vogue x Snapchat exhibition which was hosted at the Centre d’art La Malmaison in Cannes, France on Monday night.

Miranda stunned in a red minidress while posing with husband Evan Spiegel

A private dinner took place after the exhibition at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, where Miranda and other celebs posed for photos.

Miranda looked stunning as usual in the red minidress, which featured spaghetti straps and was tight at the chest and loose at the bottom.

She paired the look with clear, strappy heels, and a small red purse with a long strap. Miranda kept her hair simple, tying it back in a ponytail, and her makeup was natural as well, featuring a light, red lip.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel was there with her husband Evan Spiegel, who is the co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc., as well as a whole host of celebrity attendees. Guests included Edward Enninful, Naomi Campbell, and Jared Leto.

Miranda posted photos with celebs including Paris Hilton and Naomi Campbell

The KORA Organics founder posted photos from the event to her Instagram, with the first in the carousel naturally being a shot of her with husband Evan who wore a simple black suit, and white button down shirt.

Miranda posted pictures of herself with other famous faces, including Paris Hilton who looked incredibly chic in a pleated, light blue dress that featured a super low neckline, and was cinched in at the waist.

Miranda captioned the photos, “Had such a lovely evening celebrating #snap & @britishvogue.”

Miranda recently posed for LuisaViaRoma’s LVR magazine

Miranda recently posed for LuisaViaRoma’s LVR magazine, and dished on her relationship with ex-husband Orlando Bloom and his wife Katy Perry, as well as how she got her current husband Evan to live a healthier lifestyle.

Miranda revealed she does yoga and meditates everyday, and has gotten Evan into it as well. She claimed they prefer to stay in, and really enjoy each other’s company.

She told the publication, “I’m a healthy influence on his life. He’s even working out now.”

She continued, “We both do yoga and meditate daily. We love being home with family, laughing, playing music, cooking, going for walks or using the infrared sauna. We love each other’s company — neither of us really likes to go out.”

On the cover, Miranda wore a tight, light blue dress that laced up in the back and featured cut-outs on the side. Her hair was down and parted in the middle, and her makeup included a dark brown, smokey eye and a berry colored lip.