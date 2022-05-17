Miranda Kerr shows off perfect legs in miniskirt at Louis Vuitton

Miranda Kerr does Louis Vuitton. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Model and philanthropist Miranda Kerr was one of many celebrities to take in the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show 2022. Miranda, who is the face of the Louis Vuitton 2022 Capucines campaign, represented the brand well in photos.

She gave a leggy display in a head-to-toe cream-colored outfit that displayed her statuesque figure. Also on hand for the show were Maude Apatow, Iris Apatow, Bond Girl Ana de Armas, and Emma Roberts.

Miranda shared photos on her social media, two of which featured new mom and friend, Emma.

Miranda Kerr is leggy in Louis Vuitton

Miranda Kerr was the picture of sophistication in a tweed, cream-colored top and matching mini skirt.

The fashion-forward supermodel paired the look with white accessories, including white-rimmed sunglasses, a white LV bag, and white pumps.

Miranda’s fresh face sported minimal but feminine makeup with rosy tones.

She posed with actress Emma Roberts, who also looked stylish in brown knee-high boots. Both ladies wore their hair slicked back in elegant buns.

She wrote in the caption, “What an incredible show @nicolasghesquiere @louisvuitton 😍 you’re a genius, and I adore you #lvcruise ✨🌈🌊.”

Last month, Louis Vuitton shared a campaign, “Miranda Kerr and the Capucines.”

Oliver Hadlee Pearch photographed Miranda Kerr in the Louis Vuitton Capucines bag for 2022.

Miranda Kerr and her husband Evan Spiegel pay student debt for the Class of 2022

Miranda Kerr and Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel surprised a graduating class of 2022 by paying off their student debt. The two are known for philanthropy.

The charitable duo made the stunning announcement that they paid off the entire student debt of the 2022 graduating class at Otis College of Art and Design.

Evan attended Spiegel but took classes at Otis at a young age.

Miranda and Evan released a statement and explained why they made the donation and what they hoped to achieve. They said, “Otis College of Art and Design is an extraordinary institution that encourages young creatives to find their artistic voices and thrive in a variety of industries and careers.”

The duo continued about their donation, made through the Spiegel Family Fund charity. The couple continued, “It is a privilege for our family to give back and support the Class of 2022, and we hope this gift will empower graduates to pursue their passions, contribute to the world, and inspire humanity for years to come.”

As for Otis, the college said the contribution was the largest single contribution in its history.