Miranda Kerr looks incredible in sheer beach dress

Miranda Kerr looks incredible in a sheer beach dress while showing off some new products from her skincare line Kora Organics.

The former Victoria’s Secret model is glowing as she posts pictures of her enjoying some sun and her new line of body skincare products on her Instagram.

Wearing a white bikini and a matching sheer beach dress, her style effortlessly compliments her glowing skin thanks to her extensive skincare routine.

She accessorized the look perfectly with delicate gold jewelry, diamond earrings, and her signature summer accessory, an oversized sunhat.

Her fantastic outfit choice showcased her natural beauty and long legs.

She captioned her promotional post with a witty, “Enjoy a facial for your body with our newest invigorating and uplifting Body care range 💖🧖‍♀️✨ @koraorganics.”

Miranda wows in summer styles

Miranda always has the perfect summer glow and style, which makes sense considering how much time she spends on the beach. From beach dresses to dainty anklets, she always looks fabulous with her toes in the sand.

Miranda is also wearing a long flowy beige jumpsuit in her beachie post that features a long halter tie in the back for an effortless boho look.

To get a similar look, the Dani Convertible One Piece from Free People offers the same wide-leg silhouette for an effortless style. Plus, it comes in beige and off-white, which look great with a glowing summer tan like Mirandas.

In the next photo, Miranda is seen in a more casual look featuring a black body suit and a pair of short denim shorts.

To get a similar look, shop the Moussy Vintage Leona Shorts from Revolve, which retails for $268.

Miranda Kerr releases new body products

Miranda looks fabulous as she demonstrates how to use her new line of body products from Kora Organics.

Founded by Miranda Kerr, Kora Organics is an organic skincare brand that uses certified organic and natural ingredients to inspire customers to be their healthiest version.

In her Instagram post, the Australian model and businesswoman use the new Body Essentials Kit, which retails for $139.

The first product she uses is the Invigorating Body Scrub which was inspired by their best-selling Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask. It is designed to leave the skin almost as stunning as hers, with an added blend of essential oils to revitalize the skin.

The model’s fans and followers left thousands of likes as they showed love for her line.