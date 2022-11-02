Miranda Kerr was a pretty pink Power Ranger for Halloween. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Miranda Kerr can’t get enough of Halloween as she debuted her second stunning costume for the holiday.

After initially dressing up in Batman-themed costumes with her husband, Evan Spiegel, Kerr donned a separate costume on November 1, 2022. The costume saw her transformed into the prettiest pink Power Ranger.

The 39-year-old model went for a subtle but effective look for her costume. She donned a one-piece spandex suit that mimicked the designs of a Power Ranger suit.

The suit was almost all hot pink with a white diamond pattern on the torso and legs and the outfit had a white collar. It also included a small white belt with the special buckle that the Power Rangers use to morph.

The final touch for her costume was a pair of pink-rimmed goggles that she wore pushed up on her forehead.

She also donned a pair of comfortable-looking green and white sneakers and a white handbag. Kerr opted to wear her hair in a ponytail for the photoshoot.

Miranda Kerr was a Power Ranger for Halloween fun

Kerr was continuing her Halloween festivities with Spiegel in her Power Ranger costume. Before posing with Spiegel, though, she shared a few pictures showing off her stunning costume.

The costume hugged her toned body tightly, showing off her impressive physique. Meanwhile, she posed on her white balcony, which coordinated well with the white patterns on her costume.

Kerr smoldered at the camera in one photo as she adjusted her goggles. Once off the balcony, she was joined by Spiegel who was dressed up as a Transformer.

While Kerr’s Power Ranger outfit was cute, it faced stark competition from her previous costume. She shared a picture on October 30, 2022, of her and Spiegel as Catwoman and Batman, respectively.

Kerr sizzled in a sheer leather jumpsuit, cat ears, and stiletto-heeled black leather pumps. Next, to her, her husband looked handsome in a full Batman ensemble complete with a mask, bodysuit, and boots.

Needless to say, the duo took Halloween to another level this year with their stunning, coordinated costumes.

Kerr is the founder of KORA Organics

While Kerr initially found success in the modeling industry, she has since branched out into the field of business. In 2009, she launched her skincare line, KORA Organics.

The company produces organic and certified skincare products to help customers maintain healthy skin. Their goal is to inspire others to live healthy lifestyles and to feel confident in their skin.

Her company has a competitive edge over most skincare brands in that it is the only skincare brand sold globally to be certified organic. This means that customers know exactly what they are putting in their bodies.

Kerr frequently promotes her business through her KORA Organics Instagram page. Recently, she posted about a Noni Glow Face Oil that was made of Rosehip, Sea Buckthorn, Noni Fruit, and Pomegranate.

She has also been working on global expansion since 2017, with her products now available to ship to over 120 countries.

While Kerr has impressed as a model before, she has also shown she has a knack for business through her successful KORA Organics company.