Miranda Ker went full glam for a celebration with Tiffany & Co. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Miranda Kerr hit the town yesterday in a short gold mini dress to celebrate the new LOCK collection by Tiffany & Co at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

As the very first Australian Victoria’s Secret model, it’s no wonder Miranda skyrocketed to fame and quickly became one of the most recognizable models in the world.

The 39-year-old goddess stunned for the recent outing in a super short, shimmery gold dress with gorgeous accents.

The brunette bombshell accessorized the look with Tiffany & Co jewelry and gold pointed-toe heels designed by none other than Louis Vuitton.

The carousel of photos gave her 13.7M followers a glimpse at some of the other star-studded attendees, including Lori Harvey and Kim Kardashian.

Miranda gave followers a taste of the festivities in the caption, writing, “Such a fun night celebrating @tiffanyandco LOCK collection ✨ Wearing @louisvuitton 👠 🤩💃🏻.”

Miranda Kerr showed off toned body in workout clothes for Feel Good Program partnership

Beyond being one of the most successful models out there, Miranda is also an accomplished businesswoman.

She’s the founder and CEO of KORA Organics, an award-winning and certified organic skincare line.

Last month, Miranda announced the launch of the Feel Good Program, a partnership between KORA Organics and The Sculpt Society, an online platform for sculpt and dance cardio workouts as well as yoga and meditation.

The post featured Megan Roup, founder of The Sculpt Society, who joined forces with Miranda for the two-week program.

The dynamic duo looked fit and fabulous in the Instagram Reel, which showed them exercising in skintight workout clothes.

A portion of the caption read, “Quick, efficient and FUN videos you can do anywhere! Join us!”

Miranda Kerr showed off long, lean legs to promote skincare line

Miranda recently took her products seaside for a beachy photoshoot to promote KORA Organics.

The gorgeous model and mother of three showed off her sculpted, miles-long legs and flawless complexion for the snaps.

She wrote, “Enjoy a facial for your body with our newest invigorating and uplifting Body care range 💖🧖‍♀️✨ @koraorganics.”

As if she could get any more aspirational, Miranda is also a celebrated author of four self-help books.

She wrote in one of her books, “A rose can never be a sunflower, and a sunflower can never be a rose. All flowers are beautiful in their own way, and that’s like women too. I want to encourage women to embrace their own uniqueness.”