Miranda Kerr arrived at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala in November 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Miranda Kerr welcomed the new year with her usual sunny disposition this week.

The Australian model and ex-Victoria’s Secret angel wore a long-sleeved sheer, fine-knit dress covered in flowers in different shades of blue and mint green.

She posed barefoot on the sand in a tropical location, surrounded by greenery, as she stepped toward the camera showing off her long legs with her arms in the air.

In another shot, the 39-year-old posed on the sand and pouted. She wore a pair of rectangular tortoiseshell sunglasses and perfectly pink lipstick.

Her long brown hair was pulled back into a casual topknot, and she showed off a red pedicure on her bare toes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Miranda shared the photos with her 13.8 million followers and sent them positive vibes for the new year. She wrote, “Sending love and sunshine to all for 2023 💕☀️💋.”

Miranda Kerr gets her glow on with Kora Organics

Miranda founded her own organic skincare line, Kora Organics, in 2009 and was a pioneer for the ‘clean beauty’ movement in the celebrity skincare and beauty world.

Kora Organics includes all-natural skincare and body products, including masks, oils, exfoliators, and even supplements.

Miranda revealed that she launched the range after her mother was diagnosed with cancer when she was 16. She explains on the Kora site, “I started to take a closer look at what I was putting in and on my body. Growing up on a farm in Australia, I was shocked to find how many products made it into our home that were deemed natural or safe but actually included toxic, potentially carcinogenic ingredients.”

This week, Miranda shared a post on social media showing how she gets her glow using Kora products. The Aussie beauty posted a photo set taking part in some self-care utilizing the brand’s Turmeric Brightening Exfoliating Mask, along with some cucumber slices to rest on her eyes! Despite wearing the mask, Miranda still looked gorgeous, her piercing blue eyes standing out against her white waffle robe and the towel in her hair.

She captioned the images, “Getting my glow on to bring in the New Year,” and she certainly was glowing!

Miranda Kerr shares her vacation essentials

It seems every celeb is now enjoying a sun-drenched vacation after a hectic holiday period, and Miranda is no different.

Posting from her tropical location, she shared photos of her holiday skincare essentials, all from Kora Orangics, of course.

In the first photo, Miranda clutches what looks like a cocktail in a glass with a sugar rim, wearing a white crochet sundress with a bright bikini visible underneath.

Miranda shows what Kora products she packed in the second and third photos, including the Active Algae Lightweight Moisturizer and the Turmeric Glow Moisturizer. We’re sold if they give us a glow half as good as Miranda’s!