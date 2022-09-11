Miranda Kerr in skintight spandex for sweaty sauna sesh

Model Miranda Kerr wearing Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry at the 6th Annual InStyle Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Miranda Kerr puts her slender and toned physique in skintight spandex as she heats up in a sauna.

The stunning model hasn’t aged a day since she hit the runway for the trendiest fashion brands in the early 2000s.

The 39-year-old model and skincare founder has been busy expanding her business empire.

Her brand, Kora Organics, has recently expanded to body products after earning numerous awards for its facial serums.

As the name suggests, the products are organic and she has spilled the secrets of her youthful appearance while promoting the brand.

Kerr was previously married to Orlando Bloom and they had their first child together. She is now married to Snapchat billionaire CEO Evan Spiegel and the pair share two children.

Miranda Kerr sweats in tight spandex after an exercise session

The mother of three looks lean and toned in pink spandex after putting in work in the gym.

“Love sweating it out in a sauna after a workout,” she wrote on the Instagram Story selfie.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @mirandakerr/Instagram

The supermodel looks flawless in the selfie with her wrinkle-free skin and gym-honed figure.

Earlier this year, the model went make-up free in a video for her Kora Organic product, Active Algae Lightweight Moisturizer.

The Kora Organics founder revealed in an interview with Body & Soul via Harpers Bazaar that she works out every day and mixes up her workouts with Pilates, resistance training, and running.

She keeps her diet clean for the most part as well, sticking to healthy options such as grilled chicken and salad.

Keer treats herself to some dark chocolate or ice cream twice a week, telling the publication she has a weakness for her grandmother’s pavlova.

Miranda Kerr talks about co-parenting with Orlando Bloom

Kerr and her ex-husband Orlando Bloom maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, the model spoke about the status of their relationship revealing that they put their son Flynn first:

“Co-parenting with Orlando and Katy is something that I feel really happy about,” Kerr told the publication:

“From day one when Orlando and I decided to separate, I said, ‘Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn’s needs first, not our own.’ That’s the way we make our decisions. Family is my number-one priority,” she revealed.

The supermodel and Bloom parted ways in 2013 after three years of marriage. Kerr went on to marry Snapchat billionaire Evan Spiegel in 2017. The pair have two sons Hart and Miles born in 2018 and 2019 respectively.