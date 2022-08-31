Miranda Kerr in bikini shows off sandy scenery

Miranda Kerr showed off her bikini body with sandy scenery. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/AdMedia

Miranda Kerr looks fantastic in a bikini and shows off sandy scenery while on vacation with her family.

Former Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr is glowing as she posts bikini vacation photos on her social media.

Wearing a big sunhat, striped neon bikini, and gold jewelry to compliment her summer tan, Miranda looks like a greek goddess as she smiles for selfies on the beach.

In her Instagram post, the Australian model and businesswoman is sporting gold jewelry from jewelry brand Sydney Evan.

Sydney Evan is a highly acclaimed jewelry collection in Los Angeles founded by Rosanne Karma. According to their website, Karma draws her creativity from her passion for travel, the arts, and culture to effortlessly create pieces that fit her California-chic design aesthetic.

Miranda is pictured wearing their Gold & Diamond Bezel Evil Eye Necklace.

The ancient symbol of the evil eye is said to protect the person who wears it from harm from those who look at you with envy, which makes total sense to wear as a beautiful model.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It features 14k yellow gold and pave diamond. To get the look, this necklace is available on their website for a hefty price tag of $4,950.

Her bright striped bikini features neon blue, neon pink, and neon orange stripes. It looks impressive with her summer glow and compliments her icy blue eyes.

Miranda Kerr kills it with her summer fashion

Miranda is known for her fabulous Victoria’s Secret catwalk, skincare brand Kora Organics, and iconic summer fashion choices.

Two weeks ago in mid-August, Miranda posted to her Instagram to show off another bright blue bikini.

This look featured a strapless blue bikini top, a black crochet tank top, and adorable heart sunglasses that perfectly matched her pink lip gloss.

She paired this look with a slick-backed bun and another necklace from Sydney Evans. This gold necklace featured their signature charms, which she stacked together to get the look.

Both summer looks show off the model’s perfect skin, made possible through her skincare routine featuring her brand.

Miranda Kerr’s skincare brand Kora Organics

Kore Organics is an organic skincare brand founded by Miranda Kerr. According to their website, Kora Organics uses certified organic and natural ingredients because they know the skin is the largest organ, so controlling what it soaks in is essential.

Their goal is to inspire their customers to be the healthiest versions of themselves, so they can love themselves inside and out!

Featuring a wide range of products like masks, scrubs, serums, and more, Miranda Kerr’s morning skincare routine is here to give customers fresh, supermodel skin.