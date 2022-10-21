Miranda Kerr at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala in 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Miranda Kerr looked incredible in a lowcut shimmering gown on her special night.

The Australian model showed off her figure in the backless A-line dress, which featured thin straps, cutouts, and green hues.

It hugged her curves from the waist up before falling loosely to her ankles, where she wore stylish clear heels.

Miranda accessorized her look with classic diamond earrings and a white clutch that aligned with her gown’s sparkle.

She wore her hair slicked down and parted in the middle. Her braid spent the evening either falling down her back or resting on her right shoulder.

Miranda’s attire was called for as she was the co-host of a special event alongside fashion designer Rachel Zoe.

The Australian beauty is photographed with Rachel and model and stylist Erica Pelosini Leeman in a photo from the event which she captioned, “✨Thank you @rachelzoe for such a magical evening @curateur @koraorganics ✨.”

Miranda Kerr’s collection with CURATEUR

The evening was special for Miranda as she got to celebrate her new collection with CURATEUR, Rachel’s curated shopping community.

Miranda’s collection is full of all of her favorite items, from beauty to fashion, and includes everything you would need to steal her look.

From her favorite eyeshadow to her favorite slippers, the collection is made up of just 18 items, some of which are actually affordable to the average person.

While the collection doesn’t include any products from Miranda’s beauty brand, KORA Organics, a face mask was included in the gift bags given to guests.

Miranda Kerr is joined by the fashionistas of Hollywood

Miranda’s event attracted all of the big names in fashion to The Maybourne Beverly Hills, including her fellow Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio, stylist Marie-Lou Bartoli, spokesmodel Kara Del Toro, actress Jessica Michel Serfaty, and Rebecca Gayheart.

The event wasn’t just special for Miranda though!

In a statement posted to her Instagram page, Rachel shared a heartfelt message to Miranda and the other women who came out to support the event.

She began the caption, “I am beyond grateful to be surrounded by the most extraordinary women that continue to show up in the most supportive ways. I believe more than ever in building a community of women that empowers other women.”

She concluded the caption, “I couldn’t fit all of you here so go to my IG stories later for more highlights of the night! #womensupportingwomen.”

The success of this event could potentially lead to more celebrity collaborations at CURATEUR.