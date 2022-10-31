Miranda Cosgrove showed off her Halloween costume. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Someone grab the oil! Miranda Cosgrove looked fabulous as the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz for a little Halloween fun over the weekend.

The child actress turned Hollywood star donned a sparkly mini dress with a matching funnel hat and hatchet.

Miranda accessorized the look with precious pigtails, a bold red lip, and shimmery eye shadow.

The second snapshot showed Miranda dressed in the same costume as a young child.

Other photos in the share gave her followers a look at how the costume was made and the pumpkins she carved with friends.

She kept the caption simple and to the point, writing, “The Tin Man ❤️ Happy Halloween 🎃.”

Miranda was recently listed on Forbes magazine’s “30 Under 30” list, so it should be no surprise that she’s involved in some pretty incredible projects.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Miranda Cosgrove stunned in a rainbow of colors for Mission Unstoppable

Miranda is the host and executive producer of a fascinating series on CBS titled Mission Unstoppable, which seeks to inspire the next generation of women in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math).

The 29-year-old Hollywood star promoted the show with an Instagram Post that showed her wearing an array of tastefully revealing outfits in bright shades.

Miranda wore a bright yellow mini skirt with a matching cardigan and a skintight white tank top in the first photo.

She tagged her hair, makeup, and styling team in the share and added a caption, “Working on @cbsunstoppable and wearing all the colors of the rainbow 🌈.”

Miranda Cosgrove showed off long, sculpted legs in thigh-skimming sweatshirt

Miranda took to Instagram earlier this month to share a steamy mirror selfie in an oversized sweatshirt with chunky black boots.

Surrounded by racks of designer clothes and colorful shoes, the talented California girl unveiled her long, toned legs in the casual ensemble.

Miranda wore her hair in loose waves, and of course, she had a big smile on her face.

Of course, growing up in the spotlight is no easy job, and Miranda has been very candid about the struggles she faced as a young child star.

“For sure there was pressure,” she said in an E! News interview. “Even when you’re not on TV or acting or anything, just growing up, there’s a lot of pressure to try to figure so many things out.”

Still, the intense pressure clearly made Miranda the strong, powerful, and oh, so beautiful woman she is today!