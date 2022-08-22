Miranda Cosgrove soaks up sun on the beach. Pic credit: @mirandacosgrove/Instagram

Miranda Cosgrove has been enjoying summer with a series of fun beach activities.

In Miranda’s recent post, she shared a carousel of photos giving her millions of followers insight into her scenic vacay.

Miranda’s Instagram feed has featured several bikini snapshots recently, and she opened her latest post in a skin-baring bikini set.

The blue and yellow patterned and textured bikini highlighted the actress’s slender frame as she wore snorkeling goggles and appeared preoccupied with her phone.

Miranda’s signature dark tresses hung down and blew in the wind.

A gorgeous ocean and cloudy blue sky were visible behind her.

Miranda Cosgrove shares photos of her ocean views

Miranda’s post inlaced several other photos, including her smiling with hair in her face while wearing more covered-up gear for snorkeling.

The third photo saw Miranda facing away from the camera as she oversaw the waves of the ocean and the purple, orange, and pink hues of the bright sky.

Miranda also included photos of footprints in the sand along the shore, the stunning ocean waves, and video on a boat with the wind blowing.

Miranda captioned the post with a series of sea creature emojis, including a crab, fish, octopus, and turtle.

Jeanette McCurdy praises Miranda Cosgrove

Miranda Cosgrove was a Nickelodeon staple years ago, starring in hit kid’s shows such as Drake and Josh with Drake Bell and Josh Peck and iCarly, with actress Jeanette McCurdy.

Jeanette McCurdy later walked away from acting and was vocal about the trauma she faced from the entertainment industry and her mother.

Jeanette recently released a book titled I’m Glad My Mom Died that further details all she went through growing up and being under the spotlight as a young actor.

While Jeanette admitted to having some jealousy over her Sam and Cat costar Ariana Grande, she had nothing but positive things to say about Miranda Cosgrove.

Jeanette told Entertainment Tonight, “I love Miranda to pieces. I always will. She has such a special place in my heart. She helped me grow as a person and heal as a person, and I hope I did the same for her. I just love her so much.”

Jennette McCurdy opens up about her friendship with Miranda Cosgrove since 'iCarly' ended, and why she thinks Miranda will love #ImGladMyMomDied. pic.twitter.com/TLTTujq7gO — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 9, 2022

After six seasons of iCarly on Nickelodeon, the show returned for a reboot with a new, more adult tone on Paramount+.

Miranda reprieved her role as Carly Shay, as did actors Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor as Freddie Benson and Spencer Shay, respectively. Jeanette chose not to return to the show, which has released two seasons already and has been renewed for a third.