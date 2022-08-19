Miranda Cosgrove enjoys beach day in black and white bikini

Miranda Cosgrove is enjoying her summer in a black and white snakeskin bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Miranda Cosgrove is lounging in the sun on the beach and sharing her view with fans.

Miranda has been hard at work as Season 2 of the iCarly reboot airs on Paramount+.

The actress, who became a household name on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh, also starred in the original iCarly in the early 2000s. Miranda starred in the original iCarly with Jennette McCurdy, who has been in the news for her new book, I’m Glad My Mom Died, released on August 9.

As for Miranda, the hardworking actress took some time to herself to socialize and get her daily dose of Vitamin D.

She shared a smiling photo on Instagram as she sat on white sands in a lounge chair with a friend.

Miranda rocked a snakeskin bikini in black and white, which she elevated with a purple lei.

Miranda Cosgrove in bikini with Mia Serafino from iCarly

Miranda and her famous friend sported sunglasses to protect their precious eyes from sun damage.

The iCarly star placed one hand on her forehead as she shaded her eyes further and offered a smile. Miranda tagged her friend and co-star, Mia Serafino, who plays Pearl in the iCarly reboot. Mia wore an oversized hat and a black bikini with white and brown flowers.

Miranda let the emojis do the talking, using a seashell, palm tree and mini sun as her caption.

Miranda posted the photo with her 9.8 million Instagram followers and received likes and comments for the share.

Miranda Cosgrove lands on highest-paid child actor list

Miranda Cosgrove grew up in the public eye starring on the Nickelodeon show iCarly.

Along with Disney actress Bella Thorne, Miranda landed on Forbes 30 Under 30 list for successful young entrepreneurs. By 2012, 18-year-old Miranda earned an astonishing $180,000 per episode.

However, as a young actor, Miranda had no control in the creative direction of the show. She revealed, “I didn’t have any creative control over what I was doing.”

Miranda reminisced to Culturess, “It’s crazy because I grew up doing the original iCarly. I started when I was 13, and it finished when I was 20, so to come back eight years later and do a reboot that we really made for the original fans has been a wild experience.”

After the original show, Miranda attended USC and then returned to Nickelodeon with a new perspective.

She told Forbes, “I knew from a really young age how the executive producer of the show pretty much got to decide almost every aspect. Now I get to have a say in everything.”