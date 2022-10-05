Actress Minnie Driver attends the Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power World Premiere in London. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/Landmark Media

Minnie Driver looked full of joy this week, as she struck a pose in just a towel with her sister, film producer Kate Driver.

The 52-year-old Hollywood actress exuded youthfulness as she smiled alongside her elder sibling in the kitchen of her dreamy Malibu home.

Sharing the sweet snap to her Instagram story, Minnie wrote, “Just off the plane, straight in the water. Can’t believe my sis is here too.”

She then thanked actress Cameron Richardson for taking the picture, adding a love heart emoji.

Mom-of-one Minnie — who has been in a relationship with filmmaker and writer Addison O’Dea since 2019 — and Kate also have two half-brothers and a half-sister from her parents’ other relationships.

Minnie joins The Witcher spin-off series, Blood Origin

The post came after Minnie, who recently got a new puppy, shared the news that she has joined the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin, which will hit our screens on Christmas Day this year.

Minnie Driver and her sister Kate pose in towels in her kitchen. Pic credit: @driverminnie/Instagram

In the prequel to the hit Netflix series, Minnie will play the role of Seanchaí — pronounced ‘Shan-a-khee’ — an ancient storyteller and elf, who the actress describes as, “a shapeshifting collector of old lore with the abilities to travel between time and worlds.”

“Very few of her kind remain,” Minnie told her 203K Instagram followers. “She brings long forgotten stories back to life when a world needs them most.”

‘I will definitely write more books,’ says Minnie

Back in May, Minnie released her autobiography Managing Expectations, and gave fans a candid view into her personal life.

Sharing her life story in ten emotional essays, Minnie revealed in an interview with W Magazine how the book nearly didn’t make it to publication after the death of her mother in March last year.

However, after pushing through, she now admits that she will “definitely write more” — and that her mom is the last thing she thinks about before she goes to sleep.

“I still say goodnight to her. I look at the sky, and it’s really clear in Malibu, there’s not a lot of light pollution. I look at the stars and I think about her and I really try and feel good about it as opposed to sad about it,” Minnie said.

“If I’m feeling sad, I’ll stand there until I feel good about it. It definitely still helps as part of the grieving process to think of her with a smile before I go to sleep.”