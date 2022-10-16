Minnie Driver hit the beach before flying out. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Minnie Driver is a big fan of the beach and often spends time with her toes in the sand in and around Malibu.

So it stands to reason that she’d hit up her favorite spot for a bit of fun and relaxation ahead of a big flight.

Minnie is currently filming a movie called One Winter in New Zealand, and based on a few clues, we think she was also enjoying a bit of sand and surf there too.

In the first photo shared to Minnie’s Instagram Stories, she came at the camera with a big smile while holding her wet hair up and away from her face. She wore a plunging black swimsuit that perfectly showed off the actress’s svelte figure that she maintains by surfing on a regular basis.

On that photo, she wrote, “Last, brisk swim before 26 hour flights.”

The second and final photo in the series featured the 52-year-old actress with her arms raised high in the air while standing in the sand, a distance away from the beach and still wearing the same black swimsuit.

Pic credit: @driverminnie/Instagram

On the photo, she wrote, “Nga mihi nui ki a koe,” which translates from Maori to English to say, “Thank you very much.”

Pic credit: @driverminnie/Instsagram

Minnie Driver still worries about finances despite a lengthy and successful acting career

Add Minnie Driver to the list of working actors who still worry about their finances, as she and Sydney Sweeney both recently made headlines after speaking out about money. Perhaps that’s why she has so many projects going, including the one she’s currently filming.

Additionally, Minnie has also recently worked on The Witcher: Blood Origin and Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose, which are both currently in post-production. She has also been tapped for James and Frankel and Lucia, both films currently in pre-production.

“I sometimes lie awake at night worrying about how I’ll butter my parsnips if the work disappears, because I’ve earned every penny I have,” Minnie told The Sunday Times (via Yahoo.)

The Good Will Hunting actor continued, “I try to meet that existential anxiety head-on with even more loving, surfing, and appreciation of what I do have. Staying creative keeps the engine going. The phone rings with opportunities, but you also have to create your own.”

Minnie Driver loves surfing in Malibu

Back in August, the paparazzi caught one of Minnie Driver’s many trips to the Malibu beach, where she often enjoys the sun and surf while playing with her dog and hitting the waves.

Don’t let her charmingly good looks fool you; Minnie is a great surfer, and she rides the waves often, even sharing some of her surfing adventures with her 203,000 fans and followers on Instagram.

This time around, Minnie looked absolutely stunning in a black bikini while playing games in the sand with her dog while keeping the sun off her face with a large straw hat and pair of shades.