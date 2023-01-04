Minka Kelly went casual chic for a shopping spree. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Minka Kelly was spotted in casual attire while she shopped at Fabrics for the Home.

She sported a white hoodie that she paired with skintight camo leggings. Minka looked comfy and on a mission in her casual fit.

The American actress completed her outfit with comfortable white sneakers and white socks that went over her leggings.

Minka’s brunette locks were up in a high ponytail and even without makeup, her complexion was flawless and glowing.

The Friday Night Lights star elevated her attire with painted nails and dark sunglasses over her face to protect her eyes.

Minka’s overall look was casual, comfy, and of course cute.

Minka Kelly went shopping in a casual interview. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Minka Kelly’s book will be available in May

Minka has had a successful career in acting and has worked hard over the years in other areas too. In May, her book, Tell Me Everything, will be available for purchase.

The 42-year-old author posted a series of photos for her 1 million followers that included an image of her book cover to Instagram, to let her fans know about the upcoming book.

Tell Me Everything is a memoir by Minka, and it will seemingly be impactful to women, especially those that have experienced sexism, abuse, and poverty.

Minka had a long caption that went into her decision to write the book and her excitement for the upcoming release.

Minka also included in the caption, “My story is no more important than anyone else’s, but it’s important nonetheless. And so here we are. And this is the cover. This is a surreal moment for me and one I hope you’ll share with me.”

Her series of photos earned over 19,000 likes and over 400 comments.

Minka Kelly shares old photos with her fans

Minka included old photos in her memoir, but there were many that didn’t make the cut. She posted a video that included some of her favorite pics that didn’t make the book.

The Hollywood star looked pretty in each of the photos from a variety of different ages. The sneak peeks into Minka’s past were a great way to get her fans excited about her upcoming memoir.

The celebrity captioned her post, “Old photos that didn’t make the cut for Tell Me Everything. You couldn’t tell me nothin’ bout my eye OR lip liner back then! Whew!”

The nostalgic series of photos earned over 18,000 likes and over 300 comments.