Mindy Kaling wore a beautiful minidress as she talked to Jimmy Kimmel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Mindy Kaling is quite literally on top of the world at the moment, with what seems like project after project coming out from the former star of The Office.

Mindy’s career has taken off, and it’s unbelievable to know that on top of all the work she puts out, she has two kids on top. We might as well call her Superwoman.

Mindy is the creator, and one of the writers on Netflix’s hit Never Have I Ever, which recently dropped its third season and is highly successful on the streaming giant.

The show follows Devi, an Indian American student in San Fernando Valley, whose father died suddenly and is now navigating the ups and downs of her teen years.

On top of that, Mindy created, and executive produced the HBO series The Sex Lives of College Girls, and the second season will premiere on November 17. The show has received rave reviews and has a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

If you thought that was all Mindy had in the works, think again. She also voices the character Velma in the upcoming adult animated HBO Max series of the same name, which will premiere in 2023.

Is there anything Mindy Kaling can’t do?

Mindy Kaling stopped by Jimmy Kimmel to promote The Sex Lives of College Girls

The incredibly talented actress, producer, and writer stopped by Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday, showing off her impressively toned legs in an eye-catching mini dress.

The sparkling dress was long-sleeved and covered her neck with a beige mesh material throughout. On top, it was highly decorated with what looked like silver tree branches and orange leaves.

The dress was a fabulous example of Mindy’s often bright, quirky style that she frequently shows off on social media.

She wore her brunette hair parted in the middle and straight. She wore subtle makeup that emphasized her eyes and wore dark pink, glossy lipstick.

Mindy shared a series of pictures, the first showing off her legs in a pair of gray and black heels as she talked to Jimmy in front of his famous desk onscreen.

She was excited to be there as she posed in front of a Jimmy Kimmel sign and later sat on a green velvet couch, looking chic.

The last shot was a selfie with the host, both looking equally happy to be in each other’s presence.

In the caption, Mindy revealed she loved talking about her favorite college girls, meaning she was there to promote the second season premiere of The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Mindy advertised her book of essays, Why Not Me?

At the beginning of September, Mindy shared a selfie in which she held her book (yes, she’s also a published author!) Why Not Me? telling followers it was a whole seven years old.

She told fans they should give it a second read, hilariously writing in the caption, “Pick up a copy today (or like download it on your little micro-tablet through the cloud? help).”