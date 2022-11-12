Mindy Kaling stunned in a plunging black Versace dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/James McCauley/Featureflash

Mindy Kaling has an absolutely thriving career, and though many people remember her as Kelly Kapoor from the hit NBC comedy The Office, she has grown leaps and bounds since then.

Most recently, she co-created the hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever, about an Indian-American high school student whose dad dies and has to go through the ups and downs of her teenage years with her best friends by her side.

While that show is incredibly successful and already had its fourth and final season renewed for 2023, Mindy co-created (and executive produced) another thriving series for HBO Max called The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Mindy attended the party for the upcoming second season of the show, which had a “Career Night” theme, wearing a stunning vintage Versace dress that showed off her recent weight loss.

It featured a plunging square neckline with short sleeves and black buttons all down the front, giving off a sailor vibe. The top featured a peplum style and a long black bottom that fell to her ankles.

She paired the look with pointed black heels and delicate jewelry, including a couple of rings, a simple gold bracelet, and diamond earrings.

Mindy Kaling attended the premiere party for The Sex Lives of College Girls

Mindy was giving some major Oprah Winfrey confidence as she stood in her closet to show off the full look, with exceptionally shiny hair that fell gracefully at her shoulders and dark, smokey eye makeup with glossy brown lipstick.

She later showed pictures from the party that looked incredibly fun, with beer pong, ping pong, and fun college-inspired decorations.

Mindy proudly wrote in her caption that she had the best night, and thanked Meena Harris and Phenomenal Media for hosting. She later joked she’s not great at beer pong, or posing for so many cameras, but she loved celebrating the new season premiere.

Mindy voices Velma in the new HBO Max series

Mindy is the voice of Velma in the upcoming adult animated series of the same name, based on the beloved character from the Scooby-Doo movies.

She recently shared a funny picture of herself dressed as Velma for Halloween, wearing the famous dark red pleated skirt, puffy orange sweater, orange knee-high socks, dark red lace-up boots, and of course the black-rimmed glasses.

She captioned the look, “Can you guess who I am for Halloween this year? 🔎🧡,” and received almost 400k likes, including from Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon, and Emily in Paris star Lily Collins.

Mindy and the rest of the Velma cast recently gave fans a sneak peek of the new show at New York Comic Con where they did a Q&A and introduced the rest of the cast.

She showed off her toned figure in an eye-catching purple and orange outfit, with shorts and a matching blazer.

The series will appear on HBO Max in 2023.