Mindy Kaling shows off weight loss in thigh-skimming hot pink dress

Mindy Kaling showed off her thin frame in a hot pink dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Mindy Kaling showed off her thin frame, proving she has maintained her weight loss.

The former star of The Office showed her sensational curves in a hot pink spandex dress that skimmed her thighs with small cut-outs on the leg and a low-cut neckline with long sleeves.

She paired the ensemble with strappy silver heels that emphasized her toned legs and wore her brunette hair down with slight curls at the ends.

Her makeup showed off her striking eyes with smokey eyeshadow and dark pink, glossy lipstick.

The post was a video with multiple pictures of herself making hand gestures of surprise and playing over the sound of a woman saying, “I’m sorry, did you just say you don’t like the color pink? Yeah, yeah, no, grow up. Grow up, okay. Let me know when you grow up.”

She captioned the funny post, “First of all, how dare you,” and it received over 267k likes, including from plus-size model Ashley Graham.

Mindy Kaling recently attended ComicCon, which teased the first episode of Velma

Last week Mindy attended New York ComicCon, where fans were given a sneak peek of the new Velma series.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Mindy shared a shot of her outfit, in which she looked absolutely beautiful in a purple and silky orange blazer with matching trouser shorts and a matching knit shirt. She wore a pair of light pink pumps that showed off her lean legs.

Her makeup made her brown eyes pop, with dark, smokey eyeshadow and long eyelashes with nude-beige, glossy lipstick.

She also shared a carousel of pictures from the event, including a selfie, photos of the cast onstage, and getting interviewed backstage.

In her caption, she noted that she had the best time and enjoyed hanging out with some of her friends and the cast.

Mindy told her followers, “Had the best time in @newyorkcomiccon, showing 2000+ fans the sneak peek of @velmatheseries!.”

She also revealed that she loved “getting to talk about how much we love this show.”

Mindy responded to criticism of the Velma character being South-Asian

The new Velma series, an adult animated series based on the character from the beloved children’s show Scooby-Doo, will feature Mindy playing the main character’s voice.

Other cast members include Constance Wu as Daphne, Glenn Howerton, and Sam Richardson, who will play the voices of Fred and Norville/Shaggy.

Velma’s character will be South-Asian, and Mindy responded to that criticism at the Comic-Con interview. She said, “I think of the characters in this as so iconic, but in no way is the gang defined by their whiteness, except for Fred.”

She claimed she was “a little bit surprised” and that she thinks “most Indian-American girls, when they see this skeptical, hardworking, kind of underappreciated character, can identify with her. “