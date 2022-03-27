Mindy Kaling shows off weight loss in figure-hugging black dress

Mindy Kaling recently starred in the romantic comedy Locked Down. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Mindy Kaling put her slimmed-down figure on display in a plunging black dress.

The comedian has quietly dropped several dress sizes, sporting a slimmer physique for the past few months.

In December 2017, Kaling gave birth to a daughter, Katherine Swati, and in 2020 she welcomed her second child, a son named Spencer Avu, in September.

Her children’s father remains a mystery to her fans as she has not publicly revealed her two kids’ paternity.

Mindy Kaling stuns in a figure-hugging black gown

The Office star gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her closet and her figure as she flaunted her weight loss in a low-cut black dress.

In the caption of the two photos, she wrote five black heart emojis.

Kaling tagged all the people who made the look possible. The stylish dress by Magda Butrym has spaghetti straps and a flower on the left side.

The mother of two’s hourglass figure was on display in the elegant gown.

She added a pair of black Jimmy Choo heels to complete the look, and wore her hair down with a side part in a slick and wavy pattern.

The actress credited fashion stylists Hayley Atkin and Jenna Remy for the look.

Marc Mena styled her hair, and celebrity make-up artist Eva Kim provided lipstick and foundation that complimented her skin tone.

Kaling went light on the jewelry, rocking a Pasquale Bruni ring and hoop earrings.

She donned another stunning black dress in another Insta snap.

This is far from the first time that Kaling has shown she has a good sense for fashion, as she stunned in a Versace outfit just last month.

Mindy Kaling talks about her weight loss process

In an interview with InStyle, the actress went into detail about her diet and weight loss philosophy.

In the interview, she recalled going into a diet after giving birth to her daughter.

“Last time, when I had my daughter, I was getting ready to shoot a movie, I think two or three months after. So I went into that with this insane focus of like, Oh my God, I don’t want to put on too much weight. And actually, I think it kind of took away from some of the joy of being pregnant,” Kaling told the publication, continuing:

“I remember coming back from the hospital and I was like, I’m only going to eat salmon and spinach every single day for two and a half months. And I kind of did it!”

She went on to reveal in the interview last year that she was not going to make a 2021 resolution to lose weight after years of yo-yo dieting.

Kaling added that about four months after giving birth to her son, she opted for a more “veggie-oriented and nutritious” diet.

As for her workout regimen, she chose to commit to the Peloton and treadmill running sessions when she could not attend spin classes three times a week.