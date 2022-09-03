Mindy Kaling shows off weight loss in black bra and underwear set for magazine shoot

Mindy Kaling wore a black bra and underwear as she displayed impressive weight loss. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Mindy Kaling is on top of the world lately, with a thriving career, two adorable kids, and a noticeable weight loss in the last couple of years; basically, Kelly Kapoor would be very proud.

The Never Have I Ever creator has achieved somewhat of a glow-up in recent years, and it was revealed in her recent Marie Claire photoshoot.

Mindy posed in a black bra with white straps and matching black shorts, showing off her taut abs underneath. She wore a black blazer as well, though it slid down off her shoulders.

Her dark tresses were straight and hung behind her shoulders as they blew in the breeze, and her makeup was natural in the black and white shot.

Mindy stood in front of a rocky landscape, looking as if she was on a different planet, in location and confidence. The writer, producer, director, actress, and comedian looked more sure of herself than ever, though career success and becoming a mom will do that to a woman.

She captioned the stunning shots with her always on-point sense of humor, writing, “What if this was my Raya profile pic?” It was liked over 158k times, including by her good friend Reese Witherspoon.

Mindy Kaling revealed she doesn’t diet but simply eats in moderation

In April, Mindy elaborated on her diet, claiming she actually didn’t do anything special to lose weight and definitely didn’t restrict, but simply ate in moderation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She told Entertainment Tonight, “I eat what I like to eat. If I do any kind of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it.”

She added, “I wish there was something more juicy or dynamic about the way that I’ve lost a little bit of weight, but that’s the way I’ve done it.”

Just a short time later, in May, she went further into her thought process telling the Today show that she just enjoys food too much to cut anything out (yeah, her and billions of other people in the world). Mindy revealed she would always try to eat less or start juicing before a big awards show or photoshoot.

However, she said she loves food so much that was just impossible, so she would just eat what she wanted in moderation. She said, “I’m never going stop being a foodie. I’m never going be someone who can just have spinach and salmon every day. I just am really for the first time in my life, trying moderation, and I love it.”

Mindy used to believe exercise had to be punishing but has since changed her mind

As for exercising, she also told the Today show that she used to think exercise had to be punishing. However, she recently took up walking and really enjoys it, with the workout leading to great results. She said, “Sometimes I’ll be like, ‘Well, I have four different times today where I have 10 minutes so let’s just walk instead of sitting down and checking Instagram.'”