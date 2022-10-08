Mindy Kaling shows off toned legs in colorful shorts

Mindy Kaling posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Mindy Kaling was all leg as she showed off her gorgeous toned pins in a pair of colorful shorts.

Posting a set of images to social media, she rocked a shorts suit to celebrate a successful time at New York Comic Con.

In the third photo, the mother-of-two posed alongside fellow The Office writer Charlie Grandy and actress Constance Wu. Both have recently worked on Mindy’s upcoming show, Velma – a new adult animated HBO Max series. The animated show will follow Velma Dinkley, set before the Scooby Doo gang officially teamed up to solve mysteries.

The talented actress and writer rocked a colorful two-piece suit constructed of tailored satin shorts in a purple and orange ombre shade. She teamed them with a matching blazer and a knitted top in the same transitioning shades.

To finish off the colorful ensemble, she opted for a satin stiletto shoe in a pastel lilac shade.

Mindy Kaling wows at Comic Con ahead of Velma release

The first image in the set provided a closer look at Mindy’s gorgeous look, where we could see the beautiful detailing on the garments such as some intricate ruched detailing on the sleeves of her blazer.

Her beautiful glossy locks were styled to perfection in a sleek side part with a subtle curl on the ends. She let the colors in her outfit steal the show as she opted for classic brown smoky eye makeup and a shiny nude lip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The second image in the Instagram carousel showed Mindy taking a selfie, showing off a purple ombre manicure as she did a peace sign to the camera. A sea of people can be seen in the background as they browse various booths dedicated to their favorite fictional characters.

A few more swipes provides us with some images of Mindy in action during the event, taking part in interviews alongside the rest of the Velma cast.

In her caption, she expressed her delight at taking part by saying, “Had the best time in @newyorkcomiccon, showing 2000+ fans the sneak peek of @velmatheseries!”

The feeling was clearly mutual as the official New York Comic Con account replied, “We loved having you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Pic credit: @mindykaling/Instagram

She finished the post by writing, “I loved being with my people, cheerful geeks in enclosed spaces.”

Fans will have to eagerly await Velma hitting their screens, as no firm release date has been set so far.

Mindy Kaling stuns in figure-hugging black dress

Mindy has quietly dropped several dress sizes and in a recent Instagram post, she gave followers a peek into her closet as she posed in a figure-hugging black dress.

The little black dress sported a long sleeve and a plunging neckline with cutout detailing. The dress clung to Mindy’s fabulous shape and showed off her gorgeous curves.

Her long dark locks cascaded down her back, which could be seen in the mirror’s reflection beside her.

She wore a classic red lip and accessorized with dangling silver earrings and black sandal shoes.

She captioned the photo with a simple, “Last night 🖤🖤🖤🖤.”

Pic credit: @mindykaling/Instagram

Fans lapped up the look, but it was her famous friend and actress Reese Wetherspoon who was one of the most recognizable fans in the comments, writing, “HOT MAMA 🔥.”