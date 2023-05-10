Mindy Kaling shows off side hustle while posing in a bright orange swimsuit

In addition to her entertainment career, Mindy Kaling showed she’s been busy on the sidelines, as she recently unveiled a side hustle in glorious fashion.

The actress and comedian took to the beach for a gorgeous shot of herself rocking a vibrant swimsuit that appeared bright orange or mustard yellow.

Kaling let her long dark locks flow down her back as she struck a pose in front of the stunning waves with hands on her hips and looked back over her shoulder with a smile.

The former Mindy Project star’s Instagram share wasn’t just a humble brag about how incredible she looks in a one-piece but also a reveal of her side hustle: “swimsuit design” in collaboration with the brand Andie.

Kaling announced that she’s launched her “first-ever” swimwear collection with the brand, which includes “new limited edition styles” along with “re-imagined classic Andie suits in bold + fun Mindy-approved colors.”

She explained there are also those classic colors for individuals who are just “trying to chill” as far as their swimwear.

Kaling also explained in her Instagram caption that she is “not crazy about trying on swimsuits” and may even “despise it.”

“But these are so flattering. I promise your new favorite suit is in this collection, available in sizes XS-XXXL. Enjoy!” she told her millions of followers and Andie’s followers on Instagram.

Fans and critics react to Kaling’s swimsuit collection reveal

Kaling and Andie’s share of the swimsuit news grabbed plenty of attention, leading to over 129,000 likes and 800-plus comments. Many were celebrating Kaling’s look and her latest venture.

One individual praised the actress, suggesting she “can literally do anything,” while another praised Andie, saying the brand “makes the best SUITS for real.”

Commenters react to Mindy Kaling’s swimwear launch. Pic credit: @andieswim/@mindykaling/Instagram

Another commenter stopped by to praise Kaling’s trim figure as they asked her to reveal her “exercise regime” and said they couldn’t wait to get some of her new swimsuits from Andies.

However, a critic replied, suggesting Kaling may have used the antidiabetic medication Ozempic, which some individuals have also used for weight loss.

In March, Kaling’s appearance at the Oscars created speculation that she might be using the drug, known as semaglutide, which is sold under various brand names, including headline-maker Ozempic.

Fans and critics weighed in on Kaling’s swimsuit post. Pic credit: @andieswim/@mindykaling/Instagram

“Of all the people who could have had the opportunity to build a size-inclusive line-this ain’t it. Expensive, plain swimsuits that look best on thin people with small chests. Oh well. 🙄,” another commenter wrote in criticizing the swimwear collection.

Yet another told Kaling’s ex, “Eat your heart out, Ryan.”

A critic called out Kaling’s swimsuit collection for not being more size-inclusive. Pic credit: @andieswim/@mindykaling/Instagram

Ryan was a character on the popular sitcom, The Office, with B.J. Novak playing the role. Kaling portrayed Kelly Kapoor on the show. She and Novak dated off and on while working as writers for the series and have maintained a close friendship over the years.

Kaling comments about her collaboration with Andie and staying healthy

Kaling, 43, isn’t just an actress, comedian, writer, producer, and podcast host; she’s also a mother. She has two children: daughter Katherine Swati, 5, and son Spencer Avu, 2.

They likely keep her quite busy along with her other work and newest side hustle. Her collaboration with Andie is a 33-piece swimsuit collection, with Kaling telling People more about why she chose to work with the brand.

“I’ve been a fan of Andie Swim for years. I’ve had six different iterations of my body in the past five years and Andie has always been incredibly flattering. So when they wanted to work with me on this collection, I was thrilled,” Kaling said.

She revealed the “daffodil-colored one-piece” is her favorite swimsuit from the collection, adding it’s the “most-flattering cut” too.

Many of the one-piece swimsuits in Kaling’s collection cost $112 to $128 each. Some featured designs include The Amalfi, The Malibu, and The Marco. There are also bikini tops and bottoms available in various colors, along with additional items. Prices start at $52 for select items on AndieSwim.com.

As far as her being in incredible shape to model those swimsuits in various photos, Kaling talked a bit about that too. She mentioned it’s “flattering” that people are interested in how she’s changed her body. However, she said she tries not to tune into it as it can be “just a little too much” sometimes.

“The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy. I run or hike 20 miles a week and I lift weights. It’s a big commitment for me. I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in,” she told People.

Her commitment shows as she looks fantastic while promoting the launch of her recent side hustle.