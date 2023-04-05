The weather may not have been fully cooperating, but Mindy Kaling proved she knows how to bring her own cheeriness to dreary surroundings.

The Office alum and Late Night movie star, 43, enjoyed time away from the set, and maybe also away from her two children, as she worked in tropical time on the shores of Hawaii.

Posing outside a luxurious-looking villa, Mindy rocked a stunning rainbow-hued dress as she grinned broadly while standing in a light rain shower.

Her ombre-blended attire brought color to the otherwise-gray atmosphere and brown buildings, the stunning material going from bright pink at the hemline and working its way into perfectly-transitioned shades of orange, yellow, and green, culminating in bright turquoise at the high collar.

Mindy absolutely glowed as she stood on wet and glistening outdoor tiles, holding her arms out with a jean jacket flung over one side and a woven handbag gripped in the other hand.

The tropically-inspired maxi dress helped showcase Mindy’s recent weight loss, with the crinkle-skirted bottom falling down to her ankles and the cinched waist and sleeveless top highlighting her newly-trimmed-down upper half.

“It was raining but my Aloha spirit was in full force ☔️🌈🌺” she captioned the shot.

Mindy looked as happy as ever in her latest vacation snap, and it’s clear the star has totally nailed down and conquered her fitness after struggling with her weight for years.

Mindy Kaling opens up about how she conquered her weight struggles without being restrictive

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Mindy talked about how having her second child at the height of COVID impacted her view on her personal health.

“I had my son in the first year of the pandemic in September 2020… It was this almost extended maternity leave,” she explained.

“I wasn’t going to be on camera, the studios were shut down,” she added.” After I had my daughter I had to shoot a movie like two months later, so I was very much like, ‘Just give me grilled salmon and sautéed spinach. I’m going to eat that for three months.”

Mindy shared that the strict diet she followed after the birth of her first child seemed out of reach and extreme after having her son in 2020 and while dealing with quarantine.

Instead of approaching her weight loss with a drastic view, Mindy said she chose to focus on mindful eating habits that didn’t require her to cut out huge amounts of food items.

“Honestly, I didn’t really do anything differently,” Mindy shared. “I eat what I like to eat. If I do any kind of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it… I wish there was something more juicy or dynamic about the way that I’ve lost a little bit of weight, but that’s the way I’ve done it.”

While the actress has obviously tackled her personal health, the star has been the brunt of internet gossip not solely related to her figure but also in regards to who the father of her children is.

Mindy Kaling addresses the rumor that BJ Novak is the father of her children

As reported by Monsters and Critics last year, Mindy found herself at the brunt of the internet rumor mill as fans heavily speculated her The Office cast member and longtime pal BJ Novak had fathered her children.

The rumors began largely after the birth of her second child as fans wondered who was the children’s dad as the actress has managed to keep her personal life extra private and has never shared details about the man behind her family unit.

Since Mindy and BJ dated on and off for years during their time on The Office, followers naturally latched on to the idea that BJ was secretly the father of Mindy’s son Spencer and her daughter Katherine.

Despite the gossip, Mindy shared that she isn’t “bothered” by the chatter and has remained absolute about waiting to share the identity of her children’s dad until she and they are ready.

Though it remains to be discovered who Mindy’s baby daddy is, one thing is certain: the actress has maintained a close relationship with BJ, and the actor obviously holds a special place in her life.