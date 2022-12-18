Mindy Kaling was stunning in a white satin dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Mindy Kaling stepped out of her comfort zone recently as she dared to wear a winter white minidress against her usual style decisions.

The 43-year-old actress is best known for her role as the hilarious Kelly Kapoor on NBC’s The Office but has found further success since the show’s final episode in 2013.

The star has been showing off her recent weight loss in a series of figure-hugging outfits as she dresses up to attend various events.

She took inspiration from a winter wonderland for her latest fashion look, wearing a stunning white minidress.

Mindy rocked a strapless number from Polish designer Magda Butrym featuring a large cutout section at the chest and 3D fabric flowers adorning the bra cups.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The form-fitting dress showcased Mindy’s svelte figure, and toned legs as the dress’s hem stopped high on her thighs.

The actress paired the white dress with sheer tights and black platform heels to complete the monochrome look.

Mindy uploaded a series of photos to show off the outfit and showcased her sculpted upper body in the cover pic but layered the dress with a classic white blazer in another pic.

She was surrounded by colorful handbags and accessories while posing for the stunning snaps from her walk-in closet, a familiar backdrop to fans of her social media.

Mindy commented on her reluctance about wearing white in the caption, writing, “I never wear winter white! I was always so worried about it not being flattering and also about dropping food on it.”

She explained that her stylist put her in the dress and said, “I loved it! No red wine stains anywhere! Here’s to trying more new fashion risks this year! �.�”

Mindy Kaling promotes Velma series in pink minidress

Mindy Kaling took to her socials this week to celebrate the news that her upcoming show Velma is coming to HBO Max.

The animated show will follow the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the loveable nerd from the Scooby Doo gang, as she sets out to solve a murder.

Mindy attended Comic Con earlier this year to promote the show, which was yet to receive a release date at the time.

Rocking a stunning pink Magda Butrym dress, Mindy could barely contain her excitement.

The long-sleeved minidress featured ruched detailing all over, a plunging v-shaped neckline, and a 3D fabric flower in the center of the torso.

Mindy was stunning in the dress, showing off her impressive weight loss that resulted in an incredibly slender figure.

The video clip followed Mindy as she prepared to attend a screening of the animated show, getting glammed up in the feminine outfit.

Her caption read, “@velmatheseries is coming to @hbomax in 2023!!”

Mindy Kaling shares her skincare routine with Allure

Mindy is a big fan of all things beauty and skincare, revealing her favorites last year in an interview with Allure.

She revealed she has always been the go-to girl who tells her friends about the latest must-have products, saying, “I’ve always been obsessed with all the new stuff that’s coming out in terms of cosmetics, so I feel like I’m the person that’s telling them, like, ‘Oh my God, there’s this new device that tightens your eye skin’ and stuff like that.”

Mindy joked about collecting face creams with her disposable income and said she thinks people love cosmetic products because they are less invasive than having treatments done at a dermatologist’s office.

Due to her busy schedule, she has streamlined her skincare routine to be quick and easy, beginning with a simple washcloth dunked in hot water to remove makeup from her face.

She then cleanses with Drunk Elephant Slaii Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser before exfoliating with Tatcha’s The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder.

Next, she uses La Mer The Oil-Absorbing Tonic, followed by SkinCeuticals Retexturing Activator Serum. At nighttime, she applies Joanna Vargas Super Nova Serum to her skin before finally using a La Mer moisturizer.

She said, “It seems like a lot of steps, but I can do that in two minutes at this point.”