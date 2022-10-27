Mindy Kaling looked amazing as she stunned in a black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Mindy Kaling is really loving her new black dress. She was seen posing in a garden looking beautiful as ever while showcasing her new look.

The Office star was seen wearing a gorgeous black gown in her backyard. The sleeveless dress was lined with black beading to create an intricate geometric design.

It was lined with tulle to add drama to the bustline. The dress cinched at the actress’s waist, creating an hourglass look for the starlet.

The ensemble had two tiers, creating a long, peplum effect. The second tier of the dress ditched the beading and instead went for a linear pattern.

She went for a black choker and a matching oval bag to accessorize the look.

She used her makeup to showcase a pop of color with neutral eyeshadow and purple lipstick.

Tarun Tahiliani designed the dress, and she sang his praises. According to Mindy, his dresses made her feel chic, and she loved the textures and modern cuts found throughout the gown.

Mindy Kaling stuns in a pink mini dress

Mindy has been experimenting with her style and looking amazing doing it. While taking a photo in her backyard, fans could not help but notice how stunning she looked.

She posted a Reel, posing in a long-sleeved minidress. The dress was a striking pink with small cutouts going up her thigh.

The brunette wore her hair in light curls and kept her makeup neutral, for a natural look.

Mindy Kaling praised Anne Hathaway

During Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala, Mindy took time out of her speech to commend fellow actress Anne Hathaway. The actress had an uncomfortable interview with Matt Lauer, and Mindy decided to highlight it.

According to People Magazine, during her speech, she recalled a time when Anne was at the premiere of Les Misérables, and one of the photographers took a very graphic photo of her. Instead of deleting the uncomfortable image, they sold it, and it was everywhere.

“On the Today show the next morning, Matt Lauer said to her in this chastising, someone-has-been-naughty way, ‘Anne Hathaway I’ve seen a lot of you lately,'” Mindy told the crowd. “First of all, gross. Are you like a lame uncle at Thanksgiving?”

She used this speech to explain that this was the moment she fell in love with Anne Hathaway. Because despite Lauer’s demeanor, she could still answer that question with dignity and grace while still putting him in his place.