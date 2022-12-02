Mindy Kaling looks stunning for her New York interviews. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Mindy Kaling made quite the statement when she recently visited New York City for a series of interviews.

The 43-year-old actress who is famously known for her hilarious role in NBC’s The Office has found much success over the years since the show’s finale back in 2013.

Mindy has kept her fans in the loop, as she’s remained highly active on her social media outlets.

The actress has enjoyed sharing her latest achievements and recent events as she just shared her experience from The Big Apple.



Mindy took to her Instagram as she uploaded a collage of photos, gifting her 6.4 million followers with the shots.

It goes without saying, the actress certainly hasn’t aged a bit and she’s provided the photos to prove it.

Mindy Kaling stuns during her visit to New York

Mindy informed fans that she made her way to New York for multiple interviews where she would be the honorable guest at a handful of talk shows.

Some of these shows included Good Morning America, The View, and The Drew Barrymore Show.

In the first slide, the actress wore a gorgeous black minidress that featured a giant, cream-colored bow. The bow was tied around her neck and further flowed down past her chest.

Her locks were lightly curled for the occasion and her makeup paired perfectly with the tones of the dress.

For her View appearance, she was captured wearing a low-cut, leopard-printed maxidress that hugged her body perfectly.

She paired the dress with some open-toed pumps and beautiful, bright red lips.

For her last outfit, Mindy sported a show-stopping ensemble which included a bright red pantsuit.

The pantsuit looked absolutely ravishing on the actress as she undeniably turned many heads with this killer fit.

Overall, Mindy certainly proved that she can execute any fit as she is a mastermind when it comes to her stylistic choices.

She captioned the post, “I said hey @katelinden take some pics of me in New York where I don’t look like a loser and you know what? she did a good job. Here I am on @goodmorningamerica @theviewabc and @thedrewbarrymoreshow. Loved talking about my new imprint at @amazonpublishing and of course @thesexlivesofcollegegirls (new eps up now!) (also buy The Vibrant Years by @sonali.dev on @amazon!)!”

Mindy Kaling is the executive producer for The Sex Lives of College Girls

In another recent post, Mindy announced that the second season of The Sex Lives of College Girls can now be streamed on HBO Max.

The actress has stepped back from the spotlight as she has now focused her attention on being the executive director of the show.

The first season aired back in November of last year and has received incredible reviews since then.

In the post, Mindy reached out to her fans and asked, “Have you watched episodes 1 and 2 of @thesexlivesofcollegegirls yet?!”

Both seasons of The Sex Lives of College Girls are now available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.