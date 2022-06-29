Millie Bobby Brown’s next move — Here’s what role the Stranger Things star will play next

Millie Bobby Brown has secured her next large role in film. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

From Stranger Things and Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown has expanded her acting resume quite a bit and is getting ready to expand it once again as she takes on a new role in a film from the Russo brothers.

The Russo brothers have directed films such as Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Netflix’s The Gray Man, so it can be expected that their newest work will include a lot of action.

The brothers are set to direct an adaptation of the science-fiction graphic novel The Electric State with Millie as the lead woman.

Millie Bobby Brown to star in The Electric State

Netflix announced earlier this week that Millie would be taking on the main role of Michelle, “a young woman with a sweet but mysterious robot.”

Michelle and her robot are on a journey to find Michelle’s younger brother, but their journey won’t come without its challenges. Along the way, Netflix teases that Michelle and her robot will pick up an “eccentric drifter” who joins their journey.

They advised that The Electric State will begin production this fall in Atlanta with no set release date at this time.

Millie Bobby Brown will star in The Electric State, a sci-fi movie directed by The @Russo_Brothers.



Set in a retro-futuristic past, it follows an orphaned teen (Brown) as she traverses the American West with a robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother. pic.twitter.com/A9mqvGowax — Netflix (@netflix) June 28, 2022

Some sources believe Chris Pratt is in talks to join the cast, though that has not been confirmed. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the script.

What is the electric state about?

The Electric State by Simon Stålenhag is listed as one of NPR’s Best Books of 2018. The short summary from Simon and Schuster says that the story follows a teen girl and her robot as they go on a cross-country mission.

The novel is an illustrated science fiction book and they recommend it for fans of Ready Player One and Black Mirror.

In the longer description, readers learn that the story takes place in late 1997 and follows the teenage girl and her tiny yellow toy robot.

The pair travel through countrysides that are full of large, old battle drones and the trash of “a high-tech consumerist society addicted to a virtual-reality system.” As with many sci-fi works, it’s possible that this work is critical of current society.

It’s likely there will be some changes to the story as the Russo brothers adapt it into film, so viewers will have to wait and see how the movie comes together.

Author Simon Stålenhag also wrote Tales from the Loop and Things from the Flood.

The Electric State premiere date is TBD.