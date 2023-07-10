Millie Bobby Brown stuns in tiny bikini for summer reading

Millie Bobby Brown is on fire this summer, living her best life and enjoying a little downtime.

The talented actress took a step back from her busy career this weekend to do a little summer reading.

Taking to Instagram, Millie showed off her killer body in a white string bikini that left little to the imagination.

Millie was lying down on a lounge chair with her brown locks pulled back in a slick bun.

Rocking a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun, Millie did a little plugging of her first novel Nineteen Steps.

The book comes out on September 12, and Millie was reading it to remind her followers it will drop soon.

“my summer read,” she captioned the stunning pic.

When Millie isn’t promoting her book or one of her acting projects, she’s working hard at building her brand Florence by Mills.

Millie Bobby Brown launches Florence by Mills Coffee

After finding success with her health and beauty brand Florence by Mills in 2019, the Stranger Things actress has ventured into the world of coffee.

In May, Millie partnered with Collab Coffee for the new brand that includes bags, beans, and other syrups for those looking for a little flavor for their caffeine fix. There’s even a subscription service so that customers are never without their Florence by Mills Coffee.

“I’ve been passionate about coffee ever since I can remember. It’s always been that pick-me-up to get me through those long days on set, it’s that moment away from all the chaos that allows me to be present again,” Mille said.

The actress wanted to create a brand that would make her fans who love coffee feel the same way.

“A brand that isn’t just about great tasting coffee, but about those special moments, too,” she said, according to the Collab Coffee website.

It’s clear Millie’s thriving in her business life, but that hasn’t made her personal life suffer at all.

Mille Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are engaged

Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi and Millie have been dating since 2021 when they went Instagram official. They made their red carpet debut in March 2022.

This wasn’t just some Hollywood teen romance, though. Millie and Jake revealed they were engaged via Instagram in April of this year.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all 🤍” she captioned the picture with her gorgeous rock front and center.

Although the couple works hard to keep their private life private, Jake’s rocker dad Jon did open up about the engagement on Radio Andy. Jon gushed over his soon-to-be new daughter-in-law as well as expressed how happy she makes his son.

Millie Bobby Brown just keeps knocking it out of the park personally and professionally. In her latest promo for her upcoming book, she was on fire in a white bikini to read her debut novel.