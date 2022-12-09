Millie Bobby Brown is gorgeous in her pajamas as she promotes one of her business ventures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Jordan Hinton/Image Press Agency

Millie Bobby Brown has quickly made a name for herself in the entertainment industry as the star of the Netflix hit series Stranger Things, but she has recently added entrepreneur to her list of accomplishments.

Millie’s latest job title came with the launch of her beauty brand. The actress took a break from vacationing with her boyfriend to promote Florence by Mills, a cruelty-free brand with natural ingredients.

Luckily, Millie can use her massive social media following and famous face to advertise her line.

Today, Millie took to Instagram to encourage sales for her Florence by Mills brand, wearing cozy pajamas that looked both stylish and comfortable.

As Millie explained in her caption, her line would be exclusively available in time for the holiday season at About You.

Millie encouraged her 60.1 million followers to take advantage of the upcoming deal.

Millie Bobby Brown rocks pajamas for Florence by Mills announcement

Millie looked gorgeous in pajamas for her latest IG share.

The first photo showed Millie as she struck a pose with a gold club wedged behind her.

She rocked a white long-sleeve top with fuzzy blue pants and a pair of slippers as she struck a pose on an area rug. Her blonde tresses featured a center part and loose curls that cascaded down her back.

The second shot featured Millie and a group of girlfriends as they lounged on a beautifully upholstered couch.

A swipe right and an outfit change later, Millie slipped into head-to-toe white pajamas with her hands crossed and head tilted.

Finally, Millie kicked her legs up on the same couch from a previous shot and smiled in the aerial picture.

Her caption read, “OUT NOW! The second drop of my #florencebymills collection, just in time for the holiday season 💜 As a special gift for you: My exclusive European collection will be AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE for 2 weeks only at @aboutyou!”

Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills brand

Millie was honest about her skincare background during a September interview with Allure.

She told the magazine, “I don’t know anything about beauty and skincare.”

However, Millie, who launched the brand in 2019, expressed a desire to learn.

The target demographic for Millie’s products was young people, particularly teens and tweens, and at 18 years old, Millie has a unique perspective about what people her age look for in a brand.

She continued, “That’s why I created this. I’m going to take you on this journey with me, so we can learn more about botanicals, serums, fruit and vegetable extracts, enzymes.”

Millie’s approach of releasing a line about which she knows nothing is certainly unique, but that might add to the charm of her brand.