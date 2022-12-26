Millie Bobby Brown stuns in a string bikini to welcome Christmas

Millie Bobby Brown pictured at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Millie Bobby Brown relaxes in a bikini as she enjoys a Christmas vacation.

The 18-year-old Hollywood star was pictured with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, earlier this month in Italy.

In 2022, the actress returned to her starring role as Eleven on Stranger Things Season 4.

She also returned as Enola Holmes in the Netflix sequel, Enola Holmes 2.

Millie dived into the fashion industry this year by expanding her Florence by Mills brand with a new clothing line at retailer About You.

On top of her Netflix success, Millie also made an ambassador of the fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

She appears to continue soaking up the sun throughout the month as she shares photos from another beach day.

The actor shared a sweet selfie with her 60.4 million Instagram followers on her IG Stories to give a glimpse of what she is getting up to during the festive season.

Pic credit: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

She shared an additional photo in swimwear to wish her followers a Merry Christmas.

Millie Bobby Brown shares her retro glam look for Florence by Mills

Millie shared her retro glam with products from her skincare and makeup brand Florence by Mills.

In an Instagram post of her glammed-up look, she revealed how she achieved the look with her products.

The entrepreneur said she used cosmic shadow on the inner eye corner, long-wear eyeliner, and marble bronzer.

Brown also used a self-reflecting highlighter, tint-n-tame eyebrow pencil, and the mark my words lip liner and the work it pout plumping lip gloss.

The actress launched the clean, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty brand in 2019 and has continued expanding its product range.

Millie Bobby Brown models a new coat from her About You collaboration

Millie shared a selfie earlier this week to promote a new product from her Florence by Mills expansion into clothing.

She had her blonde hair in a ponytail and wore a beige hoodie and a cozy brown coat from an upcoming drop from her label.

“bundled up in my new coat by @florencebymills x @aboutyou…coming soon! don’t forget the collection is available worldwide for a few more days! 🤎🧸,” she wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, her brand collaboration released a second exclusive European collection with About You so her fans can get shopping for the holidays.

Millie appeared in the ad campaign alongside other models.