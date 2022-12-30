Millie Bobby Brown is stunning in her teeny bikini as she enjoys a relaxing boat ride with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Jordan Hinton/Image Press Agency

Millie Bobby Brown looked to be having the time of her life as she cozied up next to her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi.

The two were spotted in an array of photographs together as they enjoyed their time amongst the ocean.

The Stranger Things actress has been quite busy since landing her huge role in the successful Netflix series.

Millie has been landing other huge movie roles and creating her skincare and beauty line.

However, in her latest post, the British actress made it apparent that she was taking a much-needed getaway from all the hard work as she took to the ocean for the holiday season.

Millie was kind enough to share the picturesque photos on her Instagram, where she treated her 60.6 million followers with rather epic shots.

Millie Bobby Brown enjoys the scenic ocean views with her boyfriend

In the first slide, the couple posed for an underwater picture as they had previously enjoyed their scuba diving session.

Millie and Jake were pictured in their big goggles and tight scuba gear as Millie then wrapped her arms around Jake for the scenic shot.

In the second slide, the happy couple was spotted above water as they smiled and laughed while in their swimwear.

Millie decided to wear a beautiful matching bikini set for the special occasion. The vibrant green set featured a classic spaghetti strap top and low-rise bikini bottoms.

The actress even added a cute multi-colored body chain that was completely embellished with gems as it wrapped around her tiny waist.

On the other hand, Jake went all blue with his attire as he wore a button-down shirt that was left entirely unopened and styled with matching blue swim trunks.

The two wrapped their arms around each other as they thoroughly enjoyed their tropical getaway with one another.

She captioned the post, “just keep swimming.”

Millie Bobby Brown announces another new launch from her Florance By Mills and About You collaboration

In another recent post, Millie introduced her new brown teddy coat that she would drop in her newest Florance By Mills launch.

The actress teamed up with clothing company About You again, as they’ve made a handful of stylish fits and pieces in the past.

In the post, Millie provided fans with a close-up view of the new, comfy teddy coat as she posed with it on for a mirror selfie.

The actress paired it with other brown and cream-colored items as she looked gorgeous while doing so.

She captioned the post, “bundled up in my new coat by @florencebymills x @aboutyou…coming soon! don’t forget the collection is available worldwide for a few more days! 🤎🧸.”

Fans can now shop the latest collection exclusively through About You’s website.