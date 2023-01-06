Millie Bobby Brown stuns in a bikini for boyfriend appreciation post

Millie Bobby Brown stunned in a bikini for an appreciation shoutout to her boyfriend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Millie Bobby Brown glowed in a bikini as she enjoyed some pool fun with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi. The 18-year-old actress chose the cute photo for an “appreciation post” for her boyfriend.

It was not clear what inspired the post, but it isn’t uncommon for Brown to share messages and photos that demonstrate her love for Bongiovi.

Brown donned a bikini in the black-and-white photo that showcased her long legs and toned midriff as she sat on Bongiovi’s shoulders.

The two appeared to be having a great time as Brown was photographed with both hands raised in the hair and a wide smile on her face. Bongiovi smiled as well as he held onto Brown’s legs with both hands.

The duo posed in the enormous pool with beach chairs visible in the background. Over the photo, Brown wrote, “appreciation post for my boy. i love you.”

She paired the sweet photo and message with Harry Styles’ song Fine Line.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s relationship timeline

Brown and Bongiovi are currently in a public relationship. Their recent outings and the nature of their relationship has been easy to track with their frequent sightings and appearances on each other’s social media pages.



Given that they were best friends before dating, it is difficult to determine when they made the switch from besties to boyfriend and girlfriend.

However, the speculation started in June 2021, when Bongiovi shared a selfie featuring Brown. The two were in a car together and Bongiovi called her his “bff” in the caption.

Brown officially confirmed their relationship on November 1, 2021, with a blurry photo of the two sharing a kiss.

After making the relationship official, they began making public appearances together, such as at the BAFTAs and Stranger Things premiere. They also shared photos confirming they spent the holidays together.

They have been going strong ever since, with the pair continuing to celebrate holidays together, support each other’s careers, and go on magical vacations together. Brown even called Bongiovi her “partner for life” on New Year’s Day.

The two seem to be off to a good start in 2023, with both of them penning sweet messages to each other to celebrate the new year and Brown already giving him an appreciation shoutout.

Millie Bobby Brown is the CEO of Florence by Mills

In addition to a happy relationship, Brown has a lot of things to look forward to in 2023. Her acting career is, of course, continuing to grow, but so is her business, Florence by Mills.

She first launched the business in 2019 at the tender age of 15, but she has been steadily growing it since then. The core of the business is skin care, but it has expanded to offer makeup and hair products.

The brand has also collaborated with About You to launch its first clothing collection. Brown has been enthusiastically repping the clothing collection, boding well for future clothing additions.

It is difficult to tell what Brown has in mind for Florence by Mills in 2023, but she has already teased that there will be “lots to come” in the new year while tagging her brand.

Florence by Mills has the potential to continue growing. After all, it is run by one of Hollywood’s most famous young stars and caters to the younger generation with skincare, makeup, and clothing products.