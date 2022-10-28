Millie Bobby Brown promotes her clean, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty brand. Pic credit: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown looked stunning as she showed off her toned abs on the streets of Manhattan.

The 18-year-old actress had just wrapped up her appearance on Good Morning America and left the studio looking business chic in a mature ensemble.

She wore satin, taupe-colored slacks with matching suspenders and a cropped, white oxford shirt.

Millie accessorized with simple black stiletto heels and a small, white, Louis Vuitton purse.

Her blonde hair fell on her shoulders in natural waves, framing her face with her feathery bangs.

She waved at fans and showed off her outfit for the paparazzi before hopping in a car and heading to her next engagement.

Millie Bobby Brown leaves Good Morning America in New York. Pic credit: Fernando Ramales/BACKGRID

Millie appeared on Good Morning America alongside her Enola Holmes 2 co-star, Henry Cavill.

Millie Bobby Brown talked about her roles

Millie sat down with Good Morning America hosts Michael Strahan, Cecilia Vega, and George Stephanopoulos to discuss her new movie.

While she was there, they also discussed what the future has in store for Stranger Things on Netflix.

Looking ahead to the show’s inevitable conclusion, the actress said, “It’s going to be hard, of course. It’s like my high school. It’s like, I grew up on the show.”

“They’re like my school friends, you know?” she said referring to the cast. “I’m never gonna not see them again and I’m sure Netflix will make it last for as long as it can.”

Millie plays Enola Holmes, the spunky younger sister of the infamous Sherlock Holmes in the new film, Enola Holmes 2.

Her co-star, Henry, plays Sherlock and revealed in the interview that working with Millie is similar to his childhood growing up with four brothers.

Millie agreed, calling her character Enola “not as feminine,” a quality she credits for why so many people love her.

Millie Bobby Brown has a cruelty-free beauty brand

When Millie isn’t giving her fans award-worthy performances in television and movies, she might be promoting her beauty brand, Florence by Mills.

In addition to fun ’70s-style packaging, her brand offers clean, cruelty-free products for all skin types.

Her website offers everything from facewashes and serums to eyeshadow and scrunchies.

Florence also supports the Olivia Hope Foundation in honor of Millie’s childhood friend Liv who passed away from leukemia.

The Olivia Hope Foundation aims to find a cure for childhood cancer.