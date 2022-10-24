Millie looked beach-ready while shooting her new film. Pic credit: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

She’s one of the most talked about actresses in Hollywood, so fans were delighted to see Millie Bobby Brown out shooting her latest film this week.

The 18-year-old was spotted at the beach in Atlanta while carrying two ice cream cones during the scene.

Wearing an oversized shirt with a shell pattern on it, Millie wore her hair natural as she also donned a pair of pink flip-flops.

The movie, called The Electric State, will see the actress star as an orphaned teenager who extends across the American West with a “mysterious robot” in a challenging search for her brother.

Based on the illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag and set in a retro-futuristic past, the feature is being directed by the Russo brothers — who also created the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, which turned Millie into a household name.

Millie Bobby Brown teases the trailer for the second Enola Holmes movie

Last week, Millie released the trailer for the second installment of her detective movie, Enola Holmes.

Impressively acting as a producer for the film, Millie plays the titular character amongst a star-studded cast, which includes huge Hollywood names such as Helena Bonham Carter, Henry Cavill, and David Thewlis.

Sharing the clip with her 58.7 million Instagram followers, Millie wrote, “It only takes one flame to start a fire. The movement begins Nov 4, only on Netflix.”

Millie Bobby Brown releases a fashion collection

Millie also shared new apparel from her brand Florence By Mills.

Although she started the company as a beauty business, Millie has extended and branched out into clothing.

The collection is in collaboration with fashion company About You and features a range of cozy designs, including knits and loungewear.

“It was important for me to create a collection that everyone can feel comfortable and confident in. I AM IN LOVE I can’t wait to see how you style these pieces! Use #florencebymillsforaboutyou so I can see. Xoxo Mills,” she excitedly told her fans in an Instagram caption.

The fashion label About You is making a name for itself by collaborating with some of the biggest names in the celebrity world.

Just last week, Bella Hadid announced her own partnership with the brand, which includes a striking striped jumper and miniskirt set.