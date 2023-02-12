Millie Bobby Brown poses in jeans with a bouquet of flowers for a top in a new social media post.

The actress recently teased a product launch for her brand, Florence by Mills.

In the snap, Millie wore her hair in a fringe with short bangs as she closed her eyes and glistened in the sun for the advert.

She accessorized the look with small gold hoop earrings and was glammed up with products from her brand.

The Stranger Things star launched the skincare and makeup line in 2019, and it has been growing ever since.

In the photo, she tagged the Florence by Mills IG page and wrote, “beyond excited about this launch always be true to you.”

Millie Bobby Brown shares an ad for her makeup line. Pic credit: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills releases lip and cheek balm

In the full video, Millie takes in the sun to model the new lip and cheek balm by Florence by Mills.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the brand page makes a pitch to it’s followers about the product launch.

“Introducing true to hue pH adjusting lip and cheek balm – a self-adjusting balm that delivers a natural, buildable pink hue! 💓 🌸,” the caption reads, continuing:

“show off your true colors with a pop of pink that’s as perfect as you ✨.”

The skincare line Florence by Mills makes clean, vegan, and cruelty-free products, including moisturizers, serums, and face cleansers.

The 18-year-old star previously said in an interview that she wanted to create a brand for her generation which aims for diversity and inclusion.

Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney Spears in a biopic

Millie appeared on The Drew Barrymore show last November, where she expressed a desire to play Britney Spears in a movie.

When asked what was on her bucket list, Millie told Barrymore that Britney’s story resonates with her and that she had grown up watching videos and interviews of the pop star.

“I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only,” Millie said in the interview.

However, it appears that Britney isn’t down for the idea, as she seemingly responded on Instagram by pouring cold water on the idea of someone playing her in a movie while she is still alive.

“I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!” she wrote on Instagram last year, along with a photo of a pair of wooden doors.

Millie recently starred in Enola Holmes 2 on Netflix to follow up on the successful first movie of the same name.

The young Hollywood star is set to appear in the upcoming fantasy Damsel alongside Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, and Nick Robinson.