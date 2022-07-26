Millie Bobby Brown makes out with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi on nature walk

Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend share some love on a nature hike. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Actress Millie Bobby Brown is fresh off of her Italian vacation with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, but summer is far from over for the young star.

Though she tends to be quiet online, Millie has been more active as she promotes her beauty line, Florence by Mills, and shares some quick snaps with her boyfriend.

The Stranger Things star has previously referred to her boyfriend very lovingly, essentially calling him the love of her life.

To make things better for the young couple, Jake’s parents and family, including rocker Bon Jovi, totally support their relationship and love having Millie Around.

Millie recently shared two photos of the two as they spent some time on a nature hike.

The first photo is a back view of Millie as she stands in a grassy area overlooking a gorgeous mountain landscape, complete with a bright blue sky above and noticeable fields on the land below.

The second photo shows Jake giving Millie a kiss on the cheek as she’s all grins and basks in the sunlight.

She captioned the post, “thank u nature! moments like this are unforgettable <3.”

This is the first post Millie has shared since they finished their vacation in Italy, where she showed off many different bikini outfits.

Millie Bobby Brown flaunts bikinis on Italian vacation

Earlier in July, Millie and Jake took a vacation to Sardinia, Italy, where the two seemed to enjoy a lot of fun out in the sun.

The island vacation was full of snaps of Millie and Jake having fun together and showing some heavy PDA, and also featured photos of Millie in different bikinis.

One image showed Millie sporting an orange thong bikini as she and Jake lounged, while another showed her in a sheer cover-up and a matching white bikini top.

After they visited Sardinia, Millie shared another post in a cut-out dress where she explained her skincare routine for the day to achieve a natural look.

She was once again enjoying nature, perhaps reaping the benefits of her hard work over the past several years.

Millie Bobby Brown’s net worth in 2022

Although Millie’s summer this year has mostly focused on Stranger Things Season 4 and her vacation with her boyfriend, the star has a lot of things going for her and has been steadily increasing her net worth since she was a child. Now, at 18, the star is a millionaire.

She was only 12 when Stranger Things first debuted in 2016, and Cosmopolitan reports that for the first two seasons, she earned about $30,000 for each episode. That’s a lot already, but in Season 3, raises went up to about $250,000 per episode. Season 4 wages haven’t been confirmed, but we can assume she’s still making at least $250,000 per episode.

Her acting career goes past Stranger Things as well, as she’s taken on the as of Enola Holmes and will star in The Electric State, among other movies and even commercials. Enola Holmes also gave her the title of producer, therefore increasing her resume and earnings.

She’s also had several modeling gigs and has her own clean beauty line, Florence by Mills. While she keeps her personal life a secret, it’s clear that Millie is a very busy young woman.

All in all, her net worth is an estimated $10 million. At 18, she’s more than likely set for life already, and it seems like she’s just getting started.