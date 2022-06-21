Millie Bobby Brown kisses boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, calls him ‘love of my life’

Millie Bobby Brown is professing her love for her boyfriend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

In Stranger Things, Eleven may be spending time with her boyfriend Mike in Hawkins as they try to save themselves and their town, but in real life, Millie Bobby Brown is feeling the love for her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi.

Millie and Jake have been close for about a year as they became linked last summer and have officially made their red carpet debut together since then.

Though Millie is generally quiet about her private life online, she has made it clear that she only has eyes for Jake regardless of her time on screen and her character’s relationship with costar Finn Wolfhard.

Millie Bobby Brown shares passionate kiss with ‘love of her life’

Millie shared a quick snap of her and her boyfriend in a passionate embrace while attending a concert. Based on the caption, the two might have been at one of Harry Styles’ recent shows.

Millie wrote “alexa play love of my life by harry styles,” alluding to the famous singer and showing her affection for her boyfriend.

The post has received over 5 million likes from 52.1+ million followers.

Although Millie is having the time of her life with her boyfriend now, the star has revealed in the past that things haven’t always been easy for her.

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about being bullied

Millie Bobby Brown has grown throughout her career from a young child to a young adult, with many fans who find her gorgeous and glamorous. However, the star revealed back in 2019 that things haven’t always been this way for her.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, she revealed, “I got bullied in school when I was younger, and I always hated the boy who did it to me. Then I realized he had a horrible home life, and that had impacted really badly on his school life, so he took it out on me.”

She admits that it’s still “terrible and mean and not a nice thing to do,” but realizing that everyone is going through something has helped her overcome being bullied and helped her ignore trolls online as she’s grown up. Though she still faces backlash, she tries to ignore the opinions of others and doesn’t let the trolls bother her.

It’s more important for Millie to focus on her image and how it will impact other young girls just like her.

Millie shared, “I think about the girls who are going to look at the picture, those young girls that are going to look at me, and if they think, ‘Wow, that’s what I should dress up as.’ They are my age, so those are the ones I think of. I want to make sure that I’m influencing being your age and being who you are in that time of your life.”

Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix, with Season 4 Volume 2 premiering July 1, 2022.