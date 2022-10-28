Millie Bobby Brown turns heads at the Stranger Things 2 premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Millie Bobby Brown looks stunning in a pink red carpet look.

She wore the outfit at the premiere of Enola Holmes 2, which releases in November. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi on the carpet.

The Netflix star went braless in a plunging pink dress with black floral detailing across the front, the back, and the neckline.

The sleeveless dress was created by Louis Vuitton.

She paired the gown with a natural makeup look, silver earrings, and a slicked-back updo.

From rocking unzipped jeans to her bikini looks, Millie has shown that she really is a fashionista.

Millie Bobby Brown’s recent cover

This isn’t Millie’s only incredible look. She recently was the digital cover star for Netflix Queue, and she did so in style.

For the photoshoot, she wore a black leather jacket with a light pink sequin turtleneck underneath. She also wore a glittery silver miniskirt with a black belt, showing off her toned legs.

The Netflix star complemented the look with black cowgirl boots, a bangs hairstyle, and a dewy makeup look.

She was styled by her go-to stylist Alexandra Imgruth, who also works with popular french actress Léa Seydoux.

Millie Bobby Brown’s beauty company

BaIn019, Millie launched her own makeup and skincare brand under the name Florence by Mills. The products are all relatively affordable and are marketed as clean.

In honor of Millie’s friend Liv who passed from cancer, the beauty company donates to the Olivia Hope Foundation.

The actress has since opened up about the unconventional way she started the brand.

In an interview with Allure Magazine, she said, “I was on a [long] plane ride and I brought makeup to keep me busy. I realized that I found so much comfort in doing makeup. I loved not the idea of covering up who I was, but of creating different versions of me. That’s why I’m an actor. I love the act of being a chameleon, of being able to be different people. I started sketching stuff and writing ideas down. By the end of the plane journey, I had a whole idea.”

Florence by Mills, which is both vegan and cruelty-free, is now available at Ulta Beauty, Target, and online.

Millie’s next acting project is for the role of Princess Elodie in the upcoming film Damsel. The movie, also starring Love, Simon star Nick Robinson, is expected to release next year.