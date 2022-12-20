Millie Bobby Brown stuns in this green and black outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Millie Bobby Brown is letting Stranger Things fans know she’s all grown up with her latest outfit.

The 18-year-old Netflix star is fully embracing adulthood now that she’s of age and her clothing choices have definitely been much more grown-up looking lately.

The latest ensemble that Millie showed off didn’t disappoint as she put together a smart green blazer with bedazzled sleeves and a matching skirt. She pulled the outfit together with a tight, black bustier that was both strapless and a bit sheer.

She reminded us that she’s still rather young, having just hit adulthood with a hairstyle that definitely came across as girlish, as she pulled her long blonde hair back into a pair of pigtails.

Several earrings adorned her ears and Millie added a pop of color, using shiny pink eyeshadow to highlight her eyes for this semi-dressed-up look.

Millie captioned the post, “karma is a cat, purring on my lap cause it luvs me.”

Millie Bobby Brown is dating Bon Jovi singer’s son, Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown’s karma must be good because she’s been enjoying what looks to be a very happy relationship with Jake Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi.

The pair often share loved-up photos of themselves together on social media. The latest was a cute snap of Millie kissing Jake on the cheek. In it, she wore her hair down and short, with her extensions out and a knitted hat on her head. She smiled brightly while planting a big smooch on his cheek.

For his part, Jake, too, was smiling for the photo op as he kept it casual in a periwinkle blue hoodie.

Millie Bobby Brown is the famous face behind Florence by Mills

As if she’s not already busy enough with her still-rising career and the sweetest relationship, Millie is also dabbling in the beauty business with her brand, Florence by Mills.

In fact, that’s her name in the title, or her nickname anyway.

If you’re wondering why Millie would want to start a beauty brand, it turns out that she wanted to learn more about the industry and she told Allure’s Emily Zemler that jumping straight in with a new brand is how she wanted to do it.

“I don’t know anything about beauty and skin care,” Millie explained in her September cover story for the magazine. “That’s why I created this. I’m going to take you on this journey with me so we can learn more about botanicals, serums, fruit and vegetable extracts, enzymes. Things that are so important for your skin, but we don’t know about because we’re young.”

Millie has kept her focus on learning and doing what’s best for skin and Earth too, ensuring that her brand offers products that are vegan, clean, and cruelty-free.

Florence by Mills products are aimed at Gen Z, with their target audience in the same age bracket as Millie, which makes sense since she uses them herself.