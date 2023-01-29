Millie Bobby Brown made quite a statement in a social media post shared on her Instagram today.

The Stranger Things star shared a carousel with her 61.5 million followers, including an interesting caption referencing her hair color.

Millie turns 19 years old next month and has just a few weeks before her birthday.

The actress appeared to be living it up with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, by her side, leaving no time to waste.

The young couple looked happy in each other’s company, which was lovely to see.

And fans appreciated the post, quickly flooding the page with 2.3 million likes and countless comments.

Millie Bobby Brown smiles with a fun social media post

The first photo showed Millie as she laughed, throwing her head back, with her boyfriend Jake standing next to her. The image had a black-and-white effect, adding a classic vibe to the loving shot.

Jake also laughed as the happy couple had a pleasant moment. He wore a leather jacket over a t-shirt with perfectly styled dark locks.

Millie’s outfit was more visible in the second picture, as she struck a silly pose with colorful sunglasses.

The second picture featured Millie with oversized glasses, pursing her lips, and grabbing her shades. She donned a sparkly black halter top that ended right above her waist. Millie paired the glittery top with light-wash jeans for a cool and casual vibe.

Millie has been blonde and brunette, and she clearly has a preference. Her caption read, “blondes have more fun anyway.”

Millie Bobby Brown promotes Florence by Mills skincare line

Nowadays, it seems everyone has a skincare line, and Millie Bobby Brown is no different. Millie launched Florence by Mills, her own brand, in 2019, and she hasn’t stopped promoting it since.

Florence by Mills was created with the target demographic of teens and tweens. As an 18-year-old, Millie was the perfect person to sell products to people in that age group. There was one roadblock, but Millie appeared to navigate the process nonetheless.

Millie spoke about her brand with Allure in September. She admitted, “I don’t know anything about beauty and skincare.”

However, Millie expressed a desire to learn and said that creating a brand has been a learning experience.

Millie continued, “That’s why I created this. I’m going to take you on this journey with me, so we can learn more about botanicals, serums, fruit and vegetable extracts, enzymes.”

The brand has vegan and cruelty-free formulations, making it extra appealing to young people.

Fans can purchase Florence by Mills at stores, including Target and Ulta Beauty, or online.